Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » Cow-vigilantes thrash five men; booked after meat found to be buffalo's

Cow-vigilantes thrash five men; booked after meat found to be buffalo's

Press Trust of India, Faridabad, Oct 14 2017, 20:13 IST
According to officials, the injured Azad has told them that he and four of his friends were returning from Fatehpur Billauch area to Old Faridabad yesterday with some buffalo meat. It was near village Bajri that that 15-20 youth asked them to stop, they said. ANI

According to officials, the injured Azad has told them that he and four of his friends were returning from Fatehpur Billauch area to Old Faridabad yesterday with some buffalo meat. It was near village Bajri that that 15-20 youth asked them to stop, they said. ANI

An auto-rickshaw driver and four of his friends were allegedly thrashed by a group of cow vigilantes on the suspicion that they were carrying beef here yesterday, the police said today.

However, it emerged during the initial investigation that it was buffalo meat that the Azad, the auto-rickshaw driver, and his friends were transporting, they said.

The police have now registered a case based on the statement of the auto-rickshaw driver and the meat has been sent to a forensic lab for further tests, officials said.

According to officials, the injured Azad has told them that he and four of his friends were returning from Fatehpur Billauch area to Old Faridabad yesterday with some buffalo meat. It was near village Bajri that that 15-20 youth asked them to stop, they said.

According to the auto-driver, the youth thrashed them and then called up the police. They handed Azad over to the police alleging that he was a cow-smuggler, officials said.

A police official said that based on the complaint of the group, a case was registered against the auto-driver under the laws related to cow slaughter.

"In the initial investigation, it was found that it was buffalo meat and not beef that was being transported. Therefore, a case under relevant sections was registered on the complaint of Azad. Further action will be taken after probing the matter," SHO, Mujesar police station, Vinod Singh, said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Supporters of BJP paint his body during Namami Ganges Program at Mokama in Patna district...

Supporters of BJP paint his body during Namami Ganges Program at Mokama in Patna district...

Arms and ammunition recovered by the police during the raid last night in Darjeeling...

Arms and ammunition recovered by the police during the raid last night in Darjeeling...

People lighting earthen lamps during Deep Utsav Mela celebrations at historical Gauhar Mahal...

People lighting earthen lamps during Deep Utsav Mela celebrations at historical Gauhar Mahal...

Actors Nitin Goswami and Neha Saxena at Taj Mahal in Agra...

Actors Nitin Goswami and Neha Saxena at Taj Mahal in Agra...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home minister Ramalinga Reddy and other Officials...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home minister Ramalinga Reddy and other Officials...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.