'It's every Kannadigas dream to have a separate state flag,' says Siddaramaiah

Jagadish Angadi, Bengaluru, DH News Service, Oct 14 2017, 20:26 IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday reiterated that Karnataka should have its own state flag.



"It's been the dream of over six crore Kannadigas to have a separate flag for the state," he said after inaugurating a convention organised by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.



"Karnataka has its own flag since 1966. Moreover, the Constitution hasn't barred any states to have their own flags. Karnataka should have its own flag," he said.



Siddaramaiah stated that he had written a letter to the Centre stressing that Karnataka couldn't follow three language policy in metro stations.



" Tamil Nadu and Kerala follow two language policy. Why three language policy should be imposed upon only in Karnataka? We won't accept this," he said.



The CM assured that the State government would withdraw police cases against activists who fought for the cause of Kannada.



"Activists often face action by police who register cases for staging protests. On may occasion, the police cane activists. They will have to repeatedly go to court for the hearing. Considering all this, the State government would withdraw police cases against Kannada activists," he said.



He stated that people in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala stressed their mother tongues which was a model for Kannadigas.



"All those who come to Karnataka should become one with Kannadigas," he said.



Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Ananth Kumar stated that politicians from neighbouring states brought pressure on the Central government and got many projects sanctioned. Politicians from Karnataka have failed in this regard.



He advised the State government to take a delegation to Delhi to impress upon the Central government for more project during the winter session of parliament.



He promised that he would make efforts to ensure candidates from Karnataka write rural bank exams in Kannada language.



He said he had convened Karnataka cadre IAS, IPS, IRS, and IFS officers to enlighten them about challenges of Kannadigas and problems faced by Karnataka.



CM and Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy honoured researcher Abdul Hamid, writer Hampa Nagarajaiah, politician SS Patil, film artiste S Shivaram, MLA K S Puttanaiah, journalist, RK Upadya, folk singer Radhabhai Maruthi Madar for their contributions.





