Girls protest molestation in UP varsities

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow, Oct 14 2017, 22:29 IST

Girls from two Uttar Pradesh universities held demonstrations and took out marches to protest against alleged incidents of molestation on their campuses.



According to the reports a large number of girl students of Poorvanchal university in Jaunpur town, about 200 kilometres from here, came out of their classes on Saturday and held demonstrations to protest alleged molestation of an MBA student inside the classroom on Friday.



The protesting girls alleged that two youths barged into the classroom, passed lewd comments on a girl and also torn her clothes when she protested.



The girls, who were joined by the boys also, took out a march on the campus carrying placards and posters giving vent to their anger over the incident and demanded adequate security arrangements.



''There are hardly any CCTV cameras inside the campus....the girls are scared,'' said a girl student of the varsity.



Girls from Rahilkhand University in state's Bareilly town also staged a protest demanding better security arrangements after two girls were allegedly molested on the campus a couple of days back.



Angry students also put up barricades at the main entrance of the varsity and refused to allow the officials to enter the institution, sources said.



The girls withdrew their protest only after the vice-chancellor assured them that security arrangements would be augmented on the campus.



Incidents of eve teasing on the campuses of varsities in the state have been on the rise.



Barely a few days back hundreds of girls from the prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi had held a series of demonstrations after a girl was molested on the campus.



Police made a lathi charge on the girls wounding many of them and triggering a massive outrage in the country.



The vice-chancellor of the varsity was forced to go on long leave and three police officials were shunted out after the lathi charge.