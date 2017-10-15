Upper reaches in Kashmir receive season's first snowfall

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Oct 14 2017, 23:31 IST

The upper reaches of Kashmir received first light snowfall of the season on Friday evening, resulting in chill in the plains.



Reports said the upper reaches in the valley, including Amarnath cave shrine and its periphery besides Sheshnag, Mahaguns, Pisso top, Panjtarni and other heights in Pahalgam and Sinthan top received light snowfall on Friday. Light snowfall was also received at Zojila on Srinagar-Leh highway, connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir.



However, the Srinagar-Leh and Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained open for the vehicular traffic. The upper heights in Sonmarg and Baltal, the base camp of Amarnath cave, also received snowfall.



The snowfall brought down both the night and day temperatures in the Valley. As cold breeze from the snow-clad mountains plummeted temperature, people were forced to put on woollen clothes, including the traditional pheran (Kashmiri gown).



Meanwhile, people were seen looking for heating gadgets in Srinagar markets. The sale of heating appliances, kangris (local heaters), woollens and blankets have picked up in the market.



