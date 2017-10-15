Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » Pranab bats for stimulus package

Pranab bats for stimulus package

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 15 2017, 1:15 IST

Advises govt against too many changes

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said he had an excellent relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the prime minister gave him respect despite their political differences. AP, PTI Photo

Former President Pranab Mukherjee said he had an excellent relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the prime minister gave him respect despite their political differences. AP, PTI Photo

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has batted for a stimulus package even as he advised the government “not to make too many changes” in the economy.

Mukherjee also made a nuanced opposition to the government’s decision on demonetisation last year and said, “What perhaps could have been done was to have adequately printed additional currency”.

The former President said one can handle problems with resoluteness, but one should not make too many changes that may lead to the system “not accepting” it.

“There is also a need for stimulus in public spending in order to generate demand.

It depends on the assessment of the current finance minister on what action needs to be taken,” Mukherjee said on what would be he his advice to get out of the economic slowdown. Mukherjee’s comments came even as the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council virtually ruled out the possibility of a stimulus package as it emphasised on not breaching fiscal deficit limits.

On demonetisation

Asked whether he would have thought of demonetisation when he was the finance minister, he told India Today, a weekly, that he was “too conservative” to think about it. He always believed that Indian economy was not 100% monetised and keeping some sort of currency is always considered as an honour and prestige”.

Mukherjee pointed that even the US “does not think of not printing one dollar currency” due to its higher production cost because they want to keep the faith of people in paper currency.

“I would not like to elaborate further. One will understand what I mean when I say that the confidence in the government and its commitments should remain unshaken,” said Mukherjee.

On demonetisation, he said: “This is an afterthought but what perhaps could have been done was to have adequately printed additional currency. But you have to keep in mind that matters like printing currency are highly secretive,” he said.

In a separate interview to India Today TV, Mukherjee said, he could not have criticised the government on GST and demonetisation when he was a part of the government.

But the former President said he had an excellent relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the prime minister gave him respect despite their political differences.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Supporters of BJP paint his body during Namami Ganges Program at Mokama in Patna district...

Supporters of BJP paint his body during Namami Ganges Program at Mokama in Patna district...

Arms and ammunition recovered by the police during the raid last night in Darjeeling...

Arms and ammunition recovered by the police during the raid last night in Darjeeling...

People lighting earthen lamps during Deep Utsav Mela celebrations at historical Gauhar Mahal...

People lighting earthen lamps during Deep Utsav Mela celebrations at historical Gauhar Mahal...

Actors Nitin Goswami and Neha Saxena at Taj Mahal in Agra...

Actors Nitin Goswami and Neha Saxena at Taj Mahal in Agra...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home minister Ramalinga Reddy and other Officials...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home minister Ramalinga Reddy and other Officials...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.