Pranab bats for stimulus package

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 15 2017, 1:15 IST

Advises govt against too many changes

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has batted for a stimulus package even as he advised the government “not to make too many changes” in the economy.



Mukherjee also made a nuanced opposition to the government’s decision on demonetisation last year and said, “What perhaps could have been done was to have adequately printed additional currency”.



The former President said one can handle problems with resoluteness, but one should not make too many changes that may lead to the system “not accepting” it.



“There is also a need for stimulus in public spending in order to generate demand.



It depends on the assessment of the current finance minister on what action needs to be taken,” Mukherjee said on what would be he his advice to get out of the economic slowdown. Mukherjee’s comments came even as the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council virtually ruled out the possibility of a stimulus package as it emphasised on not breaching fiscal deficit limits.



On demonetisation



Asked whether he would have thought of demonetisation when he was the finance minister, he told India Today, a weekly, that he was “too conservative” to think about it. He always believed that Indian economy was not 100% monetised and keeping some sort of currency is always considered as an honour and prestige”.



Mukherjee pointed that even the US “does not think of not printing one dollar currency” due to its higher production cost because they want to keep the faith of people in paper currency.



“I would not like to elaborate further. One will understand what I mean when I say that the confidence in the government and its commitments should remain unshaken,” said Mukherjee.



On demonetisation, he said: “This is an afterthought but what perhaps could have been done was to have adequately printed additional currency. But you have to keep in mind that matters like printing currency are highly secretive,” he said.



In a separate interview to India Today TV, Mukherjee said, he could not have criticised the government on GST and demonetisation when he was a part of the government.



But the former President said he had an excellent relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the prime minister gave him respect despite their political differences.



