Search continues for missing rain victims

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 15 2017, 1:29 IST

Body of priest found in drain in Kaverinagar

Rescue teams on Saturday found the body of the priest washed away in a storm-water drain on Friday.



They are still looking for a woman and her daughter, feared drowned. On Friday, six people died in the city.



A team of 150, comprising police, emergency services and State Disaster Relief Force personnel, retrieved the body of priest Vasudeva Bhat (32)about 1 km from his house.



Bhat was washed away when a concrete slab covering a drain caved in on Friday at the Kurubarahalli junction near the Ganapathi temple. His body was found at 11 am in a drain in Kaverinagar.



Rescue workers are still looking for Ningamma (57) and her 22-year-old daughter Pushpa.



The two ran out as water gushed into their house from an overflowing storm-water drain, and were caught in the swirling waters.



The bodies of Venkatappa and his wife Kamalamma, who died when a compound wall collapsed on them on Friday, were taken to Mulbagal for the last rites.



Water had risen up to three feet at Laggere, Rajajinagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Nandini Layout, Laggere, Vijayananda Nagar, SNK Layout, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Ullala, Malleswaram, Yeshwantpur, Mathikere, Maruthinagar, Mysuru Road and Deenabandhunagar.



Many parts of west Bengaluru continued to be water-logged on Saturday.



A road caved in, leaving a seven-foot ditch, in M S Layout near Vijayanagar. Similar cases were reported from Vyalikaval and Sajjan Rao Circle.Chief minister Siddaramaiah, Bengaluru development minister K J George, and mayor R Sampath Raj visited the houses of rain victims and consoled them.



The government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of those killed in rain-related accidents.



Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and local JD(S) MLA Gopalaiah visited rain-affected areas separately.



BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa handed over Rs 1 lakh to each of the families of the victims. Union minister Sadananda Gowda also visited some families.

