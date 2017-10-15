Wait for bodies compounds grief for victims' kin

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 15 2017, 1:56 IST

A pall of gloom had descended on the house of Ningamma and Pushpa, who had been washed away in Friday’s rain at Kurubarahalli. The fact that the bodies of the two women were yet to be found made matters worse on Saturday.



Shivadoddayya, Ningamma’s husband, along with his two other daughters - Shantha and Meenakshi - was seen waiting for updates about his wife and daughter throughout the day, but in vain.



Ningamma, 57, and Pushpa, 22, came out of the house when their house was flooded on Friday night. They were sucked into the current of the stormwater. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force, along with fire personnel, are searching for the bodies.



Mayor R Sampath Raj said, about 150 personnel are looking for the bodies of the two women.



“The search was stopped on Friday night due to heavy rain, but we have all the necessary equipment, including light detectors, to retrieve the bodies,” said Sampath Raj.



Shivadoddayya’s family had planned to vacate the house three months ago, but had to stay put as the owner was yet to return the advance money.



“We would not be facing this situation had the owner given our money back,” he said.