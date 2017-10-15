Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » City » Wait for bodies compounds grief for victims' kin

Wait for bodies compounds grief for victims' kin

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 15 2017, 1:56 IST
Family members of Ningamma and Pushpa (a mother and daughter who are washed away at J C Nagar, Kurubarahalli storm water drain), are mourning at their resident Kurubarahalli. DH Photo

Family members of Ningamma and Pushpa (a mother and daughter who are washed away at J C Nagar, Kurubarahalli storm water drain), are mourning at their resident Kurubarahalli. DH Photo

A pall of gloom had descended on the house of Ningamma and Pushpa, who had been washed away in Friday’s rain at Kurubarahalli. The fact that the bodies of the two women were yet to be found made matters worse on Saturday.

Shivadoddayya, Ningamma’s husband, along with his two other daughters - Shantha and Meenakshi - was seen waiting for updates about his wife and daughter throughout the day, but in vain.

Ningamma, 57, and Pushpa, 22, came out of the house when their house was flooded on Friday night. They were sucked into the current of the stormwater. Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force, along with fire personnel, are searching for the bodies.

Mayor R Sampath Raj said, about 150 personnel are looking for the bodies of the two women.

“The search was stopped on Friday night due to heavy rain, but we have all the necessary equipment, including light detectors, to retrieve the bodies,” said Sampath Raj.

Shivadoddayya’s family had planned to vacate the house three months ago, but had to stay put as the owner was yet to return the advance money.

“We would not be facing this situation had the owner given our money back,” he said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Supporters of BJP paint his body during Namami Ganges Program at Mokama in Patna district...

Supporters of BJP paint his body during Namami Ganges Program at Mokama in Patna district...

Arms and ammunition recovered by the police during the raid last night in Darjeeling...

Arms and ammunition recovered by the police during the raid last night in Darjeeling...

People lighting earthen lamps during Deep Utsav Mela celebrations at historical Gauhar Mahal...

People lighting earthen lamps during Deep Utsav Mela celebrations at historical Gauhar Mahal...

Actors Nitin Goswami and Neha Saxena at Taj Mahal in Agra...

Actors Nitin Goswami and Neha Saxena at Taj Mahal in Agra...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home minister Ramalinga Reddy and other Officials...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home minister Ramalinga Reddy and other Officials...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.