Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » City » She saw elderly parents die as wall collapsed

She saw elderly parents die as wall collapsed

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 15 2017, 2:07 IST
Family members and relatives of Shankarappa and Kamalamma (who died in wall collapsed incidence, at JC Nagara, Kurubarahalli), are mourning at their resident at Kurubarahalli. DH Photo

Family members and relatives of Shankarappa and Kamalamma (who died in wall collapsed incidence, at JC Nagara, Kurubarahalli), are mourning at their resident at Kurubarahalli. DH Photo

The family of an elderly couple, who died after the wall of their house collapsed on them following the downpour on Friday night, have seen their lives turn upside down.

The story of Shankarappa and his wife Kamalamma, who died after the compound wall of their house in North Bengaluru’s Kurubarahalli, is disheartening. Vani, the second daughter of the elderly couple, was about to call them into the house when she saw the wall collapse. The couple was rushed to Victoria Hospital but declared brought dead.

“She (Vani) is unable to bear the loss since she saw her parents die before her own eyes,” said Prabhakar, a close friend of the family’s. Vani teaches at Elite Public School in Laggere and was to get married next month. The wedding has been called off.

Prabhakar said the entire family was in shock. “We didn’t expect anything like this. We have been asking the civic authorities to raise the retention wall of the stormwater drain so that water does not overflow like it did yesterday. But they started the work only this morning,” he added.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Supporters of BJP paint his body during Namami Ganges Program at Mokama in Patna district...

Supporters of BJP paint his body during Namami Ganges Program at Mokama in Patna district...

Arms and ammunition recovered by the police during the raid last night in Darjeeling...

Arms and ammunition recovered by the police during the raid last night in Darjeeling...

People lighting earthen lamps during Deep Utsav Mela celebrations at historical Gauhar Mahal...

People lighting earthen lamps during Deep Utsav Mela celebrations at historical Gauhar Mahal...

Actors Nitin Goswami and Neha Saxena at Taj Mahal in Agra...

Actors Nitin Goswami and Neha Saxena at Taj Mahal in Agra...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home minister Ramalinga Reddy and other Officials...

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home minister Ramalinga Reddy and other Officials...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

Employee of Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), Kaziranga feed a female...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.