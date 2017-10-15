She saw elderly parents die as wall collapsed

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 15 2017, 2:07 IST

The family of an elderly couple, who died after the wall of their house collapsed on them following the downpour on Friday night, have seen their lives turn upside down.



The story of Shankarappa and his wife Kamalamma, who died after the compound wall of their house in North Bengaluru’s Kurubarahalli, is disheartening. Vani, the second daughter of the elderly couple, was about to call them into the house when she saw the wall collapse. The couple was rushed to Victoria Hospital but declared brought dead.



“She (Vani) is unable to bear the loss since she saw her parents die before her own eyes,” said Prabhakar, a close friend of the family’s. Vani teaches at Elite Public School in Laggere and was to get married next month. The wedding has been called off.



Prabhakar said the entire family was in shock. “We didn’t expect anything like this. We have been asking the civic authorities to raise the retention wall of the stormwater drain so that water does not overflow like it did yesterday. But they started the work only this morning,” he added.