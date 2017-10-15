Press Esc to close
India, Lanka on fishermen

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 15 2017, 3:09 IST
The JWG was co-chaired by Secretary (Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries of the Government of India and Secretary (Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development) of Government of Sri Lanka. Reuters Image for Representation

India and Sri Lanka have agreed on the need to have a permanent solution to the problem of fishermen of the two countries crossing the maritime boundary and getting apprehended.

Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh had a meeting with Mahinda Amaraweera, Minister for Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development of Sri Lanka, in New Delhi this week. This was followed by the third meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Fisheries. The JWG was co-chaired by Secretary (Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries of the Government of India and Secretary (Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development) of Government of Sri Lanka.

The co-chairs of the JWG briefed the outcome of the issues discussed during the meeting for consideration of the ministers and for further directions. The ministers agreed that a permanent solution to the fishermen issues should be found at the earliest, according to a press-release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.
