NoC must for drawing groundwater: Centre

Ajith Athrady, DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 15 2017, 3:19 IST
The NoC would be considered only if the water supply department failed to supply the adequate amount of water in the area, the draft stated. Representational Image

Industries and mining and infrastructure projects may have to obtain a no objection certificate (NoC) for drawing groundwater, with the Centre proposing new guidelines.

According to the draft issued by the Ministry of Water Resources, all existing and new industries, and mining and infrastructure projects must obtain an NoC for drawing groundwater.

However, individual domestic households and the agriculture sector have been exempted.

The guidelines, intended for better management of groundwater, also proposed to levy a new water conservation fee based on the quantum of extraction. The fee will depend on the use, area and quantity, and varies from Re 1 to Rs 6 per cubic metre. A cubic metre is 1,000 litres, and the fee should be paid to the state government agencies.

The guidelines were sent to the states, seeking their comments, an official told DH.

Individual households having up to 2 HP pumps from a single tubewell in their premises will be exempted from seeking the NoC.

The NoC would be considered only if the water supply department failed to supply the adequate amount of water in the area, the draft stated.

The government water supply agencies are also required to seek an NoC from authorised officers for existing as well as new schemes based on groundwater sources, the draft guidelines read.
