Gurdaspur LS bypoll: Cong's Sunil Jakhar gains massive lead

Gurdaspur LS bypoll: Cong's Sunil Jakhar gains massive lead

Press Trust of India, Gurdaspur, Oct 15 2017, 10:54 IST
Punjab Congress president and party's Gurdaspur candidate Sunil Jakhar. PTI file photo

Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar was leading by 68,172 votes over his nearest rival BJP contestant Swaran Salaria in the counting of votes for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll, as per trends available.

Jakhar is leading in all nine assembly constituencies. The counting started at 8 am. Meanwhile, AAP candidate Maj. Gen. (Retd) Suresh Khajuria accused the Congress of using "undemocratic means" in the bypoll.

"Ruling party used undemocratic means in these elections. People were scared and youth was almost absent in the bypoll. If they (Congress) win then that victory will not be a respectable one," Khajuria alleged. Two counting centres have been set up for the counting of votes.

For six assembly constituencies of Gurdaspur district, counting center has been set up at Sukhjindra College Gurdaspur and for three assembly constituencies of Pathankot district, counting centre has been set up at the SD College in Pathankot. Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres, official said.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat has nine Assembly segments -- Bhoa, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Dinanagar, Qadian, Fathegarh Churian, Dera Baba Nanak, Sujanpur and Batala. The result will decide the fate of total 11 candidates including Congress nominee Jakhar, BJP's Salaria and AAP's Khajuria.
