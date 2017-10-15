Press Esc to close
Harvey Weinstein expelled from Motion Picture Academy

Press Trust of India, Los Angeles, Oct 15 2017, 11:26 IST
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has ousted Harvey Weinstein with immediate effect, after allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades.

The Academys 54-member board of governors made the decision at an emergency session after investigations by The New York Times and The New Yorker that revealed sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein.

In a statement, the academy said the vote was "well in excess of the required two-thirds majority," reported New York Times.

"We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over," the Academy board said in a statement.

"What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."

In its 90-year history, the Academy has expelled only one other member, and only because 83-year-old Carmine Caridi, an actor, violated specific written rules about sharing screener copies of films in 2004.

No member has been expelled for unethical or potentially criminal behaviour, including figures such as Roman Polanski, Bill Cosby and Mel Gibson, who have had high-profile sexual or domestic assault allegations made against them.

BAFTA had suspended Weinstein on Wednesday morning, calling his alleged behaviour "completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values
