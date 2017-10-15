Press Esc to close
Indian economy on 'very solid track': IMF chief Lagarde

Press Trust of India, Washington, Oct 15 2017, 12:12 IST
IMF chief Christine Lagarde. Reuters File Photo

IMF chief Christine Lagarde. Reuters File Photo

Days after the International Monetary Fund lowered its growth forecast for the current and the next year, IMF chief Christine Lagarde today said the Indian economy is on a "very solid track" in the mid-term.

"Turning to India...we have slightly downgraded India; but we believe that India is for the medium and long-term on a growth track that is much more solid as a result of the structural reforms that have been conducted in India in the last couple of years," the IMF Managing Director Lagarde said.

Describing the two major recent reforms in India - demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) - as a monumental effort, Lagarde said it is hardly surprising that there "is a little bit of a short-term slowdown" as a result.

"But for the medium term, we see a very solid track ahead for the Indian economy," she said to a question on India. "We very much hope that the combination of fiscal, because the deficit has been reduced, inflation has been down significantly, and the structural reforms will actually deliver the jobs that the Indian population, particularly the young Indian people expect in the future," Lagarde said.
