Gurdaspur, Vengara bypoll victories boost Congress

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 16 2017, 0:39 IST

Trounces BJP in Punjab; UDF wins big in Kerala byelection

The Congress on Sunday wrested the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat from the BJP by a whopping margin of 1,93,219 votes.



Its Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar trounced saffron party candidate Swaran Salaria in the high-stakes bypoll.



Similarly, the Congress-led UDF Opposition in Kerala retained the Vengara Assembly constituency after its candidate K N A Khader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won the byelection by 23,310 votes.



Now, the party prepares to fight the BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.



After registering spectacular electoral victories in Gurdaspur, Vengara and Nanded in Maharashtra (municipal polls), Congress leaders believe that the tide is turning in its favour.



‘Just the beginning’



“It is just the beginning,” AICC secretary Asha Kumari told reporters here after Jakhar (Congress) pulled off a stunning victory in Gurdaspur, defeating Salaria (BJP) by a margin of over 1.93 lakh votes.



The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of BJP member Vinod Khanna, who represented Gurdaspur for four terms.

