Teen immolates self at grandpa's grave

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Services, Lucknow Oct 15 2017, 16:36 IST

Sources said that Kamini's father had also expired a few months back and the grandpa used to take care of her and her brother after her father's death. Reuters File photo for representation.

Sixteen-year-old Kamini (name changed), a resident of Dodhankheda area on the outskirts of the state capital, was very close to her grandfather and had virtually gone into a shell after his death a few days back.



None, however, had any inkling that Kamini, a student of the 8th standard at a nearby school, could even kill herself.



Allegedly unable to bear her grandpa's death, Kamini, on Saturday immolated herself at the very place, where her grandfather was buried.



According to the police sources here, the teen was very much disturbed after her grandpa's death and had stopped meeting her friends. She also frequently absented from her school.



On Saturday, Kamini told her mother that she was going out to answer the call of nature. Police said that the teen reached the graveyard, which was at some distance from her residence and torched herself after pouring kerosene oil her body.



Some locals, who happened to be passing by, rushed to her help when they saw her in flames but the minor suffered extensive burn injuries before they could douse the flames. Police sources said that she was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.



Police officials said that initial probe had revealed that the girl was very close to her grandpa.



''She was very close to her grandfather but we had never imagined that she would take such an extreme step,'' said Kamini's mother.



