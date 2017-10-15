Rajnath makes light of Cong win in Gurdaspur LS bypoll

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Services, Lucknow, Oct 15 2017, 16:39 IST

Union home minister Rajnath Singh, PTI File Photo

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday sought to make light of Congress' massive win in Gurdaspur Lok Sabha by-poll in Punjab.



''Win on one seat will not have any effect on the people...we have the support of the public,'' Rajnath said in an informal chat with newsmen here when queried about the result.



He said that BJP's graph was ''on the up''. ''The people of the country are with BJP....our strength is increasing,'' the union minister remarked.



Congress wrested the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat from BJP by a huge margin of over 1.93 lakh votes.