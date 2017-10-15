26 plus taken ill after food poisoning on Tejas train

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Services, Mumbai, Oct 15 2017, 20:47 IST

At least 26 passengers were taken ill after having breakfast on board the recently-introduced high-tech Tejas Express when it was on way from Goa to Mumbai, on Sunday.



The reports of food poisoning add up the recent railway-related incidents and coincide with the 27th foundation day of the Konkan Railway.



The train had to be given an unscheduled halt at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district, nearly 260 km away from downtown Mumbai.



The train – 22120 Karmali-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Tejas Express had started from Goa in the morning.



The food is supplied by caterer contracted by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).



While the Konkan Railway Corporation Railway (KRCL) put the figure of those taken ill as 26 the IRCTC put the figure as 24.



However, some local reports said that more than 40 to 50 persons developed symptoms of food-poisoning, though there is no official confirmation on that.



“Today 26 passengers travelling in 22120 Karmali - CSTM Tejas Exp suffered from food poisoning. All 26 pax have been admitted in Life Care hospital. All passengers are out of danger. KR is providing all necessary assistance @RailMinIndia,” the KRCL said in a tweet.



“A case of food poisoning reported in train no 22120 Tejas Exp on the date upon information from Passengers. The train has stopped out of course as Chiplun & first treatment given to passengers by a Rly doctor. Further 24 passengers have been admitted to life care hospital for medical assistance.The staff has accompanied passengers to the hospital,” the IRCTC said in a tweet.



According to officials, IRCTC’s director-catering services are rushing to Mumbai to follow-up the matter.



Food samples have been obtained for further investigations.A total of 230 breakfast – 117 vegetarian and 113 non-vegetarian were served on board. The Tejas Express was introduced between Mumbai and Goa in May 2017.



The cost of travel in this bright-yellow-coloured chair-car train is higher than similar journey undertaken for a similar distance – but it is the comfort, design, looks, style, future – that matters. A network of CCTV cameras enhances the security system on board plus automatic doors. At the push of a button – an attendant would come to your seat. It has all amenities that is there in an aircraft. Its pantry car is said to be one of the best.

