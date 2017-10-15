Press Esc to close
  Don't mess with Kerala: CM Vijayan tells BJP      Slowdown bottomed out, GDP likely to grow 7 pc in FY18: Niti      India beat Pakistan 3-1 to top pool in Asia Cup Hockey      26 plus taken ill after food poisoning on Tejas train      Aarushi case: HC castigates CBI on theory on Hemraj's murder      Police clueless on 3-yr-old Indian girl's disappearance in US      Bengaluru rains: Girl drowns in drain, toll mounts to 10      Amarinder hails Congress for Gurdaspur win      President Trump needs another hug: Rahul to PM      China delays Railways' ambitious high speed train project      Gangraped and threatened, UP girl ends life      Federer beats great rival Nadal to win Shanghai Masters      China understands that India is no more weak: Rajnath      3 held over cow vigilantes' attack on men over beef suspicion      Rajnath makes light of Cong win in Gurdaspur LS bypoll      Teen immolates self at grandpa's grave      RBI refuses to share details on clean India mission logo on new currency notes      Death toll from blast in Somalia's capital rises to 189      Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting      Man leaves Indian-origin woman to die in blazing car in US      Sanjit Luwang, Jyoti Gawate wins Bengaluru marathon      BJP must read writing on wall after Gurdaspur defeat: Jakhar      Diwali deliveries: those who shoulder the festive burden      I don't think I have played enough negative roles: Naseeruddin      US must decide appropriately on visa policy, Jaitley on H-1B      Rahul's elevation will give him right entitlement to lead alliance: Khurshid      Dentist Talwars to visit Dasna Jail every 15 days to check inmates      Cong-led UDF retains Vengara Assembly seat in Kerala, BJP finishes fourth      Indian economy on 'very solid track': IMF chief Lagarde      Harvey Weinstein expelled from Motion Picture Academy      Gurdaspur LS bypoll: Congress' Sunil Jakhar wins by over 1,90,000 Votes      White-topping as pothole killer?      White-topping as pothole killer?      Rain to continue till Deepavali in Bengaluru      Sushma Swaraj taking liberal approach in issuing visas to Pakistani patients      Home minister warns Pakistan, says Sardar would have solved Kashmir issue      Sushma urges women in Gujarat to take max benefit of govt schemes      Vaghela's son not to contest Assembly polls as BJP candidate, for now      Threatened with rape again, gang-rape victim kills self in UP      Minister Baig's abusive language shows culture of Cong: Shettar      Bengaluru's road, drain funds have leaked, says Yeddyurappa      Modi doles out Rs 3769 crore Diwali gift for new-found ally Nitish's Bihar      SIT releases three sketches of two suspects in Gauri Lankesh murder case      LeT commander, aide killed in Pulwama encounter      Bambawale new envoy of India to China      Governors agree to push goals for new India by 2022      Eight killed due to heavy rains in Bengaluru      Raj vs Uddhav: Six MNS corporators jump to Shiv Sena      Yogi Adityanath launches scathing attack on Cong in PM's home state      Had 'vague' feeling that Sonia may make me PM: Pranab in autobiography    
You are here: Home » Sports » India beat Pakistan 3-1 to top pool in Asia Cup Hockey

India beat Pakistan 3-1 to top pool in Asia Cup Hockey

Press Trust of India, Dhaka, Oct 15 2017, 19:46 IST
India replaced Karkera with Akash Chikte in the goal at the halfway mark and the young custodian came up with a superb save in the 40th minute to deny Pakistan. Image courtesy Twitter

India replaced Karkera with Akash Chikte in the goal at the halfway mark and the young custodian came up with a superb save in the 40th minute to deny Pakistan. Image courtesy Twitter

Favourites India continued their winning momentum defeating arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in a pool encounter of the 10th men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, here today.

After the two easy wins against Japan (5-1) and hosts Bangladesh (7-0), as expected India had a relatively tough outing against Pakistan but managed to maintain their all-win record.
India controlled the proceedings for the better part of the match, barring the final quarter when Pakistan, trailing 0-3, came hard on the Indian defence in search of goals.

But at the end of the day, the Indians came out superior and continued their recent domination over Pakistan, that includes back-to-back victories in the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London earlier this year.

Chinglesnsana Singh (17th minute), Ramandeep Singh (44th) and Harmanpreet Singh (45th) scored the goals for India, while Pakistan lone strike came from the stick of Ali Shan in the 49th minute.

By virtue of this win, India finished on top of Pool A with nine points from three games while Pakistan secured the second spot with four points.

Both India and Pakistan have managed to secure their place in the round-robin Super 4 stage of the tournament.

Even though Japan defeated hosts Bangladesh 3-1 earlier in the day, the victory was not enough for them to enter the Super 4 stage as they lost out to Pakistan on goal difference.
Contrary to the win, Pakistan had the first real scoring chance when they earned their first penalty corner but they wasted it.

The Indians came out hard in the second quarter and took the lead in the 17th minute through Chinglesnsana, who slammed home after receiving a fine pass from Akashdeep Singh, who was operating in the wide right.

Three minutes later, Gurjant Singh's reverse hit from the right flank was just off target.
After wasting another penalty corner, Pakistan were denied by young India goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, who saved Mohammed Attiq's shot from close range as India went into the breather leading by a goal.

India replaced Karkera with Akash Chikte in the goal at the halfway mark and the young custodian came up with a superb save in the 40th minute to deny Pakistan.

India secured their first penalty corner soon but Varun Kumar's grounded flick was wide off the target.

Soon Gurjant had a great chance to consolidate India's lead but his push, after a fine one-two with Akashdeep was saved by the Pakistani goalkeeper.

After Pakistan wasted their third penalty corner, Ramandeep doubled India's lead in the 44th minute with a neat deflection off Harmanpreet Singh's fantastic cross from the middle of the pitch.

India extended their lead in the very next minute from their second penalty corner through Harmanpreet.

Pakistan, who looked more purposeful in the fourth and final quarter, reduced the margin in the 49th minute through Shan's field strike.

Chikte once again came to India's rescue soon, when he denied Pakistan with a fine save from their fourth penalty corner.

Thereafter, India pressed hard and earned as many as three penalty corners in succession but wasted all.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
A worker making fire crackers ahead of Diwali festival, at Champahati village in South 24 Parganas..

A worker making fire crackers ahead of Diwali festival, at Champahati village in South 24 Parganas..

Elephands in a playful mood at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata Saturday.

Elephands in a playful mood at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata Saturday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar releases the Hindi version book of Sawa Arab Bhartiyo Ka Sapna..

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar releases the Hindi version book of Sawa Arab Bhartiyo Ka Sapna..

People shop for Diwali festival in a market in New Delhi on Sunday.

People shop for Diwali festival in a market in New Delhi on Sunday.

Bikers take out a rally to welcome Kailash Satyarthis Bharat Yatra in Gurugram on Sunday.

Bikers take out a rally to welcome Kailash Satyarthis Bharat Yatra in Gurugram on Sunday.

Primary teachers taking part in a protest rally for their various demands including pay fixation...

Primary teachers taking part in a protest rally for their various demands including pay fixation...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif gesture...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.