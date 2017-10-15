Press Esc to close
  Karnataka CM favours appointing Dalit priests in temples      Taliban reject rape, murder claims of freed Canadian hostage      Don't mess with Kerala: CM Vijayan tells BJP      Slowdown bottomed out, GDP likely to grow 7 pc in FY18: Niti      India beat Pakistan 3-1 to top pool in Asia Cup Hockey      26 plus taken ill after food poisoning on Tejas train      Aarushi case: HC castigates CBI on theory on Hemraj's murder      Police clueless on 3-yr-old Indian girl's disappearance in US      Bengaluru rains: Girl drowns in drain, toll mounts to 10      Amarinder hails Congress for Gurdaspur win      President Trump needs another hug: Rahul to PM      China delays Railways' ambitious high speed train project      Gangraped and threatened, UP girl ends life      Federer beats great rival Nadal to win Shanghai Masters      China understands that India is no more weak: Rajnath      3 held over cow vigilantes' attack on men over beef suspicion      Rajnath makes light of Cong win in Gurdaspur LS bypoll      Teen immolates self at grandpa's grave      RBI refuses to share details on clean India mission logo on new currency notes      Death toll from blast in Somalia's capital rises to 189      Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting      Man leaves Indian-origin woman to die in blazing car in US      Sanjit Luwang, Jyoti Gawate wins Bengaluru marathon      BJP must read writing on wall after Gurdaspur defeat: Jakhar      Diwali deliveries: those who shoulder the festive burden    
You are here: Home » International » Taliban reject rape, murder claims of freed Canadian hostage

Taliban reject rape, murder claims of freed Canadian hostage

Agence France-Presse, Kabul, Oct 15 2017, 21:07 IST
Boyle and his American wife Caitlan Coleman were seized by the Taliban while hiking in Afghanistan in 2012, and then turned over to the group's affiliated militant Haqqani network in Pakistan. AP, PTI Photo

Boyle and his American wife Caitlan Coleman were seized by the Taliban while hiking in Afghanistan in 2012, and then turned over to the group's affiliated militant Haqqani network in Pakistan. AP, PTI Photo

The Taliban today rejected claims by freed Canadian hostage Joshua Boyle that his kidnappers had killed his child and raped his wife during the family's captivity, saying the woman had a "natural miscarriage".

Boyle and his American wife Caitlan Coleman were seized by the Taliban while hiking in Afghanistan in 2012, and then turned over to the group's affiliated militant Haqqani network in Pakistan.

The couple and their three children born in captivity were freed Wednesday in a Pakistani military operation triggered by US intelligence and are now back in Canada.

After landing in Toronto on Friday Boyle accused his captors of killing his baby daughter and raping his wife - accusations which the Taliban said were "fake".

In a statement read on his arrival Boyle condemned the Haqqani network's "stupidity and evil of authorising the murder of my infant daughter" in "retaliation for my repeated refusal to accept an offer that the miscreant of the Haqqani network had made to me, and the stupidity and evil of the subsequent rape of my wife".

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Boyle and Coleman were never separated during their captivity, "precisely due to the fact that the mujahideen did not want to incite any suspicion", but he admitted a baby had died.

"During a period of detention an incident did take place when the woman became ill. The area was remote, no doctors were present and due to this severe condition, the woman had a natural miscarriage of a girl," Mujahid said in a statement.

"The allegations floating around in the media have nothing to do with the reality because the said people are now in the hands of our enemy."

The Haqqani group is headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is also the Afghan Taliban's deputy leader.

The faction has long been suspected of links to Pakistan's shadowy military establishment.

Providing few details, Boyle said the death of his daughter and his wife's rape occurred in 2014.

That was two years after he and Coleman, then "heavily pregnant", were kidnapped in a remote Taliban-controlled area of Afghanistan.

He said they were in the war-torn country as "pilgrims" helping poor villagers when they were captured.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor presents a creation during a fashion event in New Delhi on Saturday..

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor presents a creation during a fashion event in New Delhi on Saturday..

Newly elected Allahabad University Students Union President Avanish Kumar Yadav (center) along..

Newly elected Allahabad University Students Union President Avanish Kumar Yadav (center) along..

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday.

A worker making fire crackers ahead of Diwali festival, at Champahati village in South 24 Parganas..

A worker making fire crackers ahead of Diwali festival, at Champahati village in South 24 Parganas..

Elephands in a playful mood at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata Saturday.

Elephands in a playful mood at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata Saturday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar releases the Hindi version book of Sawa Arab Bhartiyo Ka Sapna..

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar releases the Hindi version book of Sawa Arab Bhartiyo Ka Sapna..

People shop for Diwali festival in a market in New Delhi on Sunday.

People shop for Diwali festival in a market in New Delhi on Sunday.

Bikers take out a rally to welcome Kailash Satyarthis Bharat Yatra in Gurugram on Sunday.

Bikers take out a rally to welcome Kailash Satyarthis Bharat Yatra in Gurugram on Sunday.

Primary teachers taking part in a protest rally for their various demands including pay fixation...

Primary teachers taking part in a protest rally for their various demands including pay fixation...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.