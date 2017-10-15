Press Esc to close
  Karnataka CM favours appointing Dalit priests in temples      Taliban reject rape, murder claims of freed Canadian hostage      Don't mess with Kerala: CM Vijayan tells BJP      Slowdown bottomed out, GDP likely to grow 7 pc in FY18: Niti      India beat Pakistan 3-1 to top pool in Asia Cup Hockey      26 plus taken ill after food poisoning on Tejas train      Aarushi case: HC castigates CBI on theory on Hemraj's murder      Police clueless on 3-yr-old Indian girl's disappearance in US      Bengaluru rains: Girl drowns in drain, toll mounts to 10      Amarinder hails Congress for Gurdaspur win      President Trump needs another hug: Rahul to PM      China delays Railways' ambitious high speed train project      Gangraped and threatened, UP girl ends life      Federer beats great rival Nadal to win Shanghai Masters      China understands that India is no more weak: Rajnath      3 held over cow vigilantes' attack on men over beef suspicion      Rajnath makes light of Cong win in Gurdaspur LS bypoll      Teen immolates self at grandpa's grave      RBI refuses to share details on clean India mission logo on new currency notes      Death toll from blast in Somalia's capital rises to 189      Virginia State University campus on lockdown after shooting      Man leaves Indian-origin woman to die in blazing car in US      Sanjit Luwang, Jyoti Gawate wins Bengaluru marathon      BJP must read writing on wall after Gurdaspur defeat: Jakhar      Diwali deliveries: those who shoulder the festive burden    
You are here: Home » National » Day after 3 siblings injured in Pak shelling, JK officials visit LoC areas

Day after 3 siblings injured in Pak shelling, JK officials visit LoC areas

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Oct 15 2017, 22:05 IST
On Thursday, an Army personnel and a defence porter were killed while six others including five troopers were injured in firing by Pakistan army at Khari Karmara in Poonch sector. PTI Photo for Representation

On Thursday, an Army personnel and a defence porter were killed while six others including five troopers were injured in firing by Pakistan army at Khari Karmara in Poonch sector. PTI Photo for Representation

A day after three minor siblings were injured in heavy firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, senior government officials visited the forward areas to assess the prevailing situation.

An official spokesperson said Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Tariq Ahmad Zargar visited shelling affected areas to take the stock of damages to property and assess the situation prevailing on the forward LoC areas of sub division Mendhar.

The team of officers including SSP Poonch Rajiv Panday met with Mohammad Nasib the father of three children injured due to Pakistani shelling on Saturday night. The injured children were identified as five-year-old Saquib Naseeb, eight-year-old Rafia Naseeb, 15-year-old Tariq Naseeb and 17-year-old Tahira Naseeb, who have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Later, the team of officers also visited to other shelling affected areas Drana, Basooni, Balakote to get appraisal from the local regarding damages to properties and livestock due to heavy cross border shelling during the intervening night, the spokesperson added.

Eyewitnesses told DH over phone that Pakistani troops started firing mortars and bullets, directly targeting civilian areas including Balakote, Balakote Forward, Tarkundi, Langiot, Kanga, Sandiot, Khanetar, Dhar Galoon and surroundings in Balakote sector of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district on Saturday evening.

“The people, who were working in the fields while children playing outside their houses were caught unaware in heavy mortar shelling. The people took shelter in houses, bunkers and other available space,” they said, adding that one of the mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops exploded in the house of Khan, a police constable, injuring his three children. Khan is posted in Jammu.

Security forces and local people braved heavy shelling and firing to evacuate injured from the forward village and shifted them to hospital, eyewitnesses said. The landing of mortar shells close to houses in border villages has created a wave of panic and fear among the residents. On Thursday, an Army personnel and a defence porter were killed while six others including five troopers were injured in firing by Pakistan army at Khari Karmara in Poonch sector.

A senior army officer said they expect the ceasefire violations to continue for some days as Pakistan has been relentlessly trying to push heavily-armed militants into India with nefarious intention of disturbing peace and cause casualties on security forces in the hinterland.

“However, well aware of the new strategy of Pakistan we have strengthened anti-infiltration grid. Whenever the militants try to infiltrate, they would be either killed or forced to retreat,” he added.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor presents a creation during a fashion event in New Delhi on Saturday..

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor presents a creation during a fashion event in New Delhi on Saturday..

Newly elected Allahabad University Students Union President Avanish Kumar Yadav (center) along..

Newly elected Allahabad University Students Union President Avanish Kumar Yadav (center) along..

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday.

A worker making fire crackers ahead of Diwali festival, at Champahati village in South 24 Parganas..

A worker making fire crackers ahead of Diwali festival, at Champahati village in South 24 Parganas..

Elephands in a playful mood at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata Saturday.

Elephands in a playful mood at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata Saturday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar releases the Hindi version book of Sawa Arab Bhartiyo Ka Sapna..

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar releases the Hindi version book of Sawa Arab Bhartiyo Ka Sapna..

People shop for Diwali festival in a market in New Delhi on Sunday.

People shop for Diwali festival in a market in New Delhi on Sunday.

Bikers take out a rally to welcome Kailash Satyarthis Bharat Yatra in Gurugram on Sunday.

Bikers take out a rally to welcome Kailash Satyarthis Bharat Yatra in Gurugram on Sunday.

Primary teachers taking part in a protest rally for their various demands including pay fixation...

Primary teachers taking part in a protest rally for their various demands including pay fixation...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.