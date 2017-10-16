Press Esc to close
Insurance on anvil for adventure tourism

Prakash Kumar, New Delhi, DH News Service, Oct 16 2017, 0:30 IST
Their accidental insurance should provide coverage for death and disabilities, accidental hospitalisation, basic medical evacuation and repatriation covers.

Their accidental insurance should provide coverage for death and disabilities, accidental hospitalisation, basic medical evacuation and repatriation covers. Representational Image

The Centre has proposed mandatory insurance coverage for adventure tourists, tourism operators and hotels to safeguard them against any losses, including injury and death in a terror attacks like 26/11.

“In India, where no specific adventure insurance policy exists, the past is witness to many situations where such specialised insurance would have been useful and immensely helpful,” draft guidelines of the tourism ministry for adventure tourism in India has noted.

With the exponential increase in adventure tourism in the country, especially among domestic tourists, there is “an urgent” need for specific insurance products, to cover all parties in the adventure sports ecosystem, it stipulates.

An adventure tour operator should have one of the three insurance policies — a third-party liability insurance, a comprehensive general liability insurance or a tour-operator liability insurance.

“Adventure (tourism) operators must also consider having personal accident and group medical covers for their staff, as well as a directors and officers liability insurance,” the guidelines stipulate.

Their accidental insurance should provide coverage for death and disabilities, accidental hospitalisation, basic medical evacuation and repatriation covers.

The guidelines lay special emphasis on the need to have “360 degrees” insurance coverage for the tourists.

“A basic adventure policy (for tourists/clients) must have accidental protection or coverage for death and disabilities, accidental hospitalisation and basic medical evacuation. It should cover them on air, land and water, while on the mountains and ice,” the guidelines stipulate.
Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor presents a creation during a fashion event in New Delhi on Saturday..

Newly elected Allahabad University Students Union President Avanish Kumar Yadav (center) along..

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson speaks during a press conference in Mumbai on Sunday.

A worker making fire crackers ahead of Diwali festival, at Champahati village in South 24 Parganas..

Elephands in a playful mood at Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata Saturday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar releases the Hindi version book of Sawa Arab Bhartiyo Ka Sapna..

People shop for Diwali festival in a market in New Delhi on Sunday.

Bikers take out a rally to welcome Kailash Satyarthis Bharat Yatra in Gurugram on Sunday.

Primary teachers taking part in a protest rally for their various demands including pay fixation...

HKD Anglo Urdu High School Girls hold a portrait of former president APJ Abdul Kalam...

