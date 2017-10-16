Press Esc to close
2017 is Bengaluru's wettest-ever year and Oct rainiest since 2005

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 16 2017, 2:22 IST
The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and thundershowers over the city and other parts of south and north interior Karnataka for the next two days.

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and thundershowers over the city and other parts of south and north interior Karnataka for the next two days. DH Photo

For the city, 2017 is the wettest-ever year and the current month is the rainiest October since 2005.

Ten months into the year and the city has already received the most rainfall since record-keeping began in 1890. From January 1 to October 15, the city received a whopping 1,655 mm (166 cm) of rainfall, more than it got in any year before. The previous record was held by 2005 when the city got 1,605 mm of rainfall.

In the first 15 days of October, the city received 386 mm of rainfall, the highest since 2005 when it had got 605.6 mm. Last year, the city had received just 82.8 mm of rainfall in October. “In just 15 days, Bengaluru received 386 mm of rainfall. The month is yet to end and the systems are still forming indicating that more rainfall will occur in the days to come,” said L Ramesh Babu, in-charge director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru.

From October 1-15, the city received 386 mm of rainfall (281 mm more than normal), the HAL airport 227 mm (123 mm more than normal) and the KIA 273 mm. From Saturday night to Sunday morning, the city received 4 cm of rainfall. Up to 8.30 am, the city recorded 40.5 mm of rainfall, the HAL airport 40.8 mm and the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) 17.2 mm.

But till 5.30 pm on Sunday, the city recorded trace rainfall, the KIA 7.1 mm rainfall while the HAL airport saw no rainfall.

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and thundershowers over the city and other parts of south and north interior Karnataka for the next two days. The warning has been issued for Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bidar, Davangere, Kolar, Ramanagaram, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Shivamogga, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chikamagaluru and Chitradurga.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rainfall because of the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood, the east-west shear zone along the 12-degree latitude, a low-pressure area formed over the central Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards. The IMD has forecast that this can intensify into a depression during the next 48 hours. There is also a cyclonic circulation over the north coastal Karnataka and neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level.
Annual rainfall for Bengaluru city (by IMD)

2017 – January – October – 1655.7 mm

2016 – January – October – 719.2 mm

2015 – January – December – 1279.3 mm

2014 – January – December – 1159.3 mm

2013 – January – December – 1185.7 mm

2012 – January – December – 724.6 mm

Record – 2005 – 1606.8 mm



Rainfalls in October, Bengaluru (by IMD)

2017 – 386 mm

2016 – 82.8 mm

2015 – 47 mm

2014 – 343.8 mm

2013 – 100.2 mm

2012 – 83.2 mm




Highest rainfall in 24 hours in October (by IMD)

October 31, 2016 – 33.5 mm

October 5, 2015 – 10.9 mm

October 9, 2014 – 63.1 mm

October 28, 2013 – 26.8 mm

October 7, 2012 – 34.2 mm




Rainfall in Bengaluru, October 2017 (in mm, by IMD)

1 – 0.4

2 – 46

3 – NIL

4 – Trace

5 – 18.6

6 – 76.6

7 – 14.5

8 – 48.2

9 – 2.1

10 – 9.1

11 – 5.3

12 – 22.4

13 – 68

14 – 34

15 – 40.5 (upto 8.30 am)




