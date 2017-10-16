Press Esc to close
No end to rain woes for city; roads waterlogged, homes flooded

Darshan Devaiah B P, DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 16 2017, 2:26 IST
A BMTC bus broke down on the waterlogged outer ring road near Ecospace and more than 20 passengers were rescued by BBMP personnel. DH Photo

A BMTC bus broke down on the waterlogged outer ring road near Ecospace and more than 20 passengers were rescued by BBMP personnel. DH Photo

Overnight rain continued to wreak havoc in the city again. Five people were killed till Sunday and rain created havoc, leaving many areas inundated and roads waterlogged. There were also incidents of tree fall and traffic snarls on major city roads.

Several localities were flooded, crippling normal life in the city. Water entered several houses in Bommasandra, Hongasandra, BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Yelahanka and other low lying areas.

People pump out water

Kendriya Vihar apartments at Kogilu Cross near Yelahanka was flooded. Water gushed into the parking area and into a few houses, where residents were seen pumping out water. More than 50 vehicles in the basement of the apartment were submerged.

Vehicles struggled to pass the flooded outer ring road in Bellandur. Some vehicles broke down, holding up traffic. A BMTC bus broke down on the waterlogged outer ring road near Ecospace and more than 20 passengers were rescued by BBMP personnel.

According to the BBMP control room, tree falls were reported behind the Cottonpet police station, Valmikinagar near Mysuru Road and at Siddalingaiah Circle near Vittal Mallya Road.

‘Fear for safety’

Pratham, a resident of HSR Layout said, “Since August 15, our houses are getting flooded by sewage water after every rain. We plan to move out fearing for our safety. Authorities are not concerned about people and make false promises.”

Kumara P, a resident of Bommasandra said, “I have been living in the city for almost 30 years. This is the first time I have seen this kind of rain. If this continues, there is a chance of bigger floods like in Chennai and Mumbai. Hence, authorities must wake up and act.”

Traffic snarls on weekend

Though most people stayed indoors on Sunday, traffic was a nightmare.

Vehicles stranded at traffic signals waterlogged underpasses and potholed roads were a common scene.

The city traffic police kept updating citizens about traffic movement, snarls, potholes and waterlogged roads on twitter to help people take alternative routes.

Netizens on city rains

George had told, Bengaluru can handle flood better than New York. Here they’re not able to manage daily rain, leave alone floods.- @kp1292

Rain rain and rain in Bengaluru apart from horrible roads. Pray 4 the victims & pray that govt does its best.- @mysticmeeera

Rain Rain go away so that Bengaluru kids can light firecrackers and play While parents whine about traffic pollution and all the Rain - @UrvashiPrakash

With all #BangaloreRain God seems to ear plugged with the song “We will we will Rock you”..-@Shubhankar04

Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi - Same story. Inept infrastructure. Crumbling. Can’t handle heavy rain. High time we got the basics right! - @manishvoswal

Unscientifically Planed City Bangalore Facing problems from Heavy Rain. Government should Follow The Malaysian Technology in Bangalore city. - @subhashwodeyar1
