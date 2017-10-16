Press Esc to close
Talwars refuse remuneration for dental services: authorities

Press Trust of India, Dasna (UP), Oct 16 2017, 12:01 IST
Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have refused remuneration for their services to patients inside Dasna Jail, where they have incarcerated since 2013 in connection with the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case, jail officials said.

The Talwars, who were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court on October 12 on charges of murdering their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj, are likely to be released in the afternoon.

According to jail authorities, there has been a sudden rush of patients who are in a "hurry" to get their treatment done from them, the authorities said.

The Talwars, waiting to walk out out of jail, perhaps to be virtually caged again inside the unrelenting media spotlight, have "refused to accept the remuneration" for the services rendered, said a jail official.

Jail Superintendent Dadhiram Maurya added that the amount would have been Rs 49,500. The Talwars have been attending to patients since November 2013, when they were put behind bars.

Jail doctor Sunil Tyagi has said the Talwars have assured the authorities that they would visit the prison every 15 days to conduct check-ups on inmates. The Allahabad High Court in its verdict said neither the circumstances nor the evidence were enough to hold them guilty.

Aarushi Talwar was found dead in her bedroom in the Talwars' Noida home on May 16, 2008. Hemraj's body was found the next day from his room in the terrace.
