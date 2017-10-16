Press Esc to close
BJP MLA calls Mughal emperors traitors; questions Taj Mahal's 'history'

Press Trust of India, Meerut, Oct 16 2017, 12:39 IST
In fact, Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife and was imprisoned till the end of his days by his son Aurangzeb. PTI file photo

Courting fresh controversy, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Som has termed Mughal emperors Babur, Akbar and Aurangzeb "traitors" and said their names would be removed from the pages of history.

During a visit to Meerut district, the legislator from Sardhana also said the Taj Mahal was built by an emperor who had imprisoned his own father and had targeted many Hindus in his kingdom.

In fact, Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife and was imprisoned until the end of his days by his son Aurangzeb.

Addressing a gathering on Sunday at Sisoli village after inaugurating a statue of 8th-century king Anangpal Singh Tomar, Som said invaders of India have been glorified in history.

The lives and achievement of the "real great men" of the country like Maharana Pratap and Shivaji would be taught in schools and colleges, Som said. There are many Hindu kings who do not have a mention in history books. The BJP government would make sure that their valour and sacrifice is properly respected, Som said.

He also said no one can now stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Krishna Mandir in Mathura. About Taj Mahal, Som said, "Many people were pained to see that the Taj Mahal was removed from the list of places (tourist destinations). What type of history? Is this history that the person who built the Taj Mahal imprisoned his father? Do you call it a history when the one who built the Taj targeted many Hindus in Uttar Pradesh and Hindustan?"

Som's comments came days after reports in a section of the media that a booklet brought out by the tourism department of the Uttar Pradesh government left out the Taj Mahal from its list of major tourist destinations.

Following the reports, the state government had issued a press release stating, "Tourism projects worth Rs 370 crore are proposed, under which schemes worth Rs 156 crore are meant for the Taj Mahal and its surrounding areas in Agra."
