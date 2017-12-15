Modi hopes for productive Winter Session of Parliament

Sagar Kulkarni, New Delhi, DH News Service, Dec 15 2017, 12:47 IST

After an acrimonious election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his hope for a productive Winter Session of Parliament that would witness constructive debates and innovative solutions for taking development agenda forward.

In brief remarks to the media before the session commenced on Friday, Modi also made a mention of the delayed onset of winter, which he said could be because of global warming and climate change.

The prime minister appeared to downplay the controversy over the delayed Winter Session. "The onset of winter happens around Diwali. But the impact of global warming and climate change is such that even now we cannot experience cold weather as is expected. However, our Winter Session is beginning," Modi said.

"I am confident that the Winter Session, that is beginning in 2017 and continuing in 2018, will be a productive session. I hope there is good debate, constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation's problems."

The prime minister said that leaders of the political parties during Thursday's all-party meeting were of the opinion that there was a need to take the country forward and this session should be used positively to achieve that.

"I hope this Parliament session contributes to the nation's growth," Modi said.

Opposition leaders said that they had not received any positive assurances from the government about the issues raised by them at the all-party meeting on Thursday evening.

"Neither the prime minister nor the parliamentary affairs minister (Ananth Kumar) replied to the points raised by us at the all-party meeting on Thursday," Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters.

"They only heard us. He (PM) made a suggestion and left, which is not good for democracy," Kharge said referring to Modi's renewed pitch for a national consensus on holding simultaneous elections.

The government has listed 25 pending bills and 14 new ones, including a bill providing Muslim women the right to seek maintenance in case of triple talaq.