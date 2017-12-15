Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » International » Pakistan Army is arsonist in Afghanistan: Husain Haqqani

Pakistan Army is arsonist in Afghanistan: Husain Haqqani

Press Trust of India, Washington Dec 15 2017, 11:49 IST
Husain Haqqani. File photo

Husain Haqqani. File photo

The Pakistani Army is the arsonist in Afghanistan which also wants to be part of the fire brigade, a former top Pakistani diplomat has said.

The remarks by Husain Haqqani, Pakistan's former Ambassador to the US, came as several American experts highlighted the role of the Army in the country's decision.

Haqqani said Pakistan was an ally of convenience during the Cold War, but Pakistan's main objective to compete with India has never been an American objective.

"Therefore, American and Pakistani interests in the region don't really coincide," Haqqani said.

"Another objective gets undermined as well, and that is that America, at some point, wants to leave that region, and it wants to hand over authority to a strong and stable Afghanistan government, which is not constantly confronted by the Taliban on a daily basis," he told Cipher Brief.

"The problem is that the Pakistani military also sustains the very Taliban who it tells the Americans it will help fight. They are the arsonist and also want to be part of the fire brigade. That is the real complication," he said.

According to Bill Milam, former US Ambassador to Pakistan, for almost the entire period of Pakistan's independence, the Army has been a significant factor in its political life.

"In recent years, the Pakistani military has used a variety of methods to squeeze the operating space of the civilian governments," said Dan Markey from the Johns Hopkins University.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

More from this section

Iran supplied ballistic missile to Yemen rebels: US

South Korea outraged by journalist beating in China

Pakistan Army is arsonist in Afghanistan: Husain Haqqani

Japanese company to pay salaries in Bitcoin

Salutary benefits from demonetisation in India: IMF

US regulator orders rollback of 'net neutrality' rules

Most trending stories

Karnataka Congress jittery as Owaisi's AIMIM readies for Assembly poll fray

Rumours over; Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli get married in Italy

Exit polls predict easy win for BJP in Gujarat, HP

AIIB approves Rs 2,159 crore loan to Bangalore Metro

Rampaging Rohit flattens Lanka

Rahul's Gujarat-model for Congress in poll-bound states

Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Girls taking selfie in front of Gateway of India replica, it is made by Institute of Baking...

Girls taking selfie in front of Gateway of India replica, it is made by Institute of Baking...

Commissioning of Scorpene Class Submarine INS Kalvari at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai...

Commissioning of Scorpene Class Submarine INS Kalvari at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his finger marked with indelible ink, as he leaves...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows his finger marked with indelible ink, as he leaves...

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi meets with the families of fishermen affected by Cyclone...

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi meets with the families of fishermen affected by Cyclone...

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on their way...

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on their way...

An Indian army paratrooper jumps from a plane carrying an Indian national flag...

An Indian army paratrooper jumps from a plane carrying an Indian national flag...

Women waiting in a queue to cast their votes during the second phase of Assembly elections...

Women waiting in a queue to cast their votes during the second phase of Assembly elections...

Indian Youth Congress workers shout slogans while being detained by the police during a protest...

Indian Youth Congress workers shout slogans while being detained by the police during a protest...

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, Farooq Abdullah and others...

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, Farooq Abdullah and others...

Pope Francis receives a credential letter from Sibi George, new Ambassador of India to Holy See...

Pope Francis receives a credential letter from Sibi George, new Ambassador of India to Holy See...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.