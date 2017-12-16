Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » NDA to take on opposition in Parliament over its attack on Modi

NDA to take on opposition in Parliament over its attack on Modi

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Dec 15 2017, 19:36 IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar demanded that the Congress apologise for a meeting between its leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and Pakistani officials without informing the government. PTI Photo

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar demanded that the Congress apologise for a meeting between its leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and Pakistani officials without informing the government. PTI Photo

Unfazed over the opposition parties' protests causing adjournment of the Rajya Sabha today, the NDA made it clear that it would take on them over their attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asked the ruling alliance to strongly push the government's agenda in Parliament.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar demanded that the Congress apologise for a meeting between its leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and Pakistani officials without informing the government.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Monday following the opposition's relentless protests.

NDA sources said Modi referred to India's progress on several fronts, including its jump in the ease of doing business ratings, and reform measures such as the GST to underline his government's "able" handling of the economy.

A leader, who attended the meeting, said the prime minister spoke about the government's legislative agenda for the Winter Session and asked them to work together for pushing it through Parliament.

Modi also asked them to ensure the presence of ruling alliance members in both the Houses.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

More from this section

Rajasthan High Court sets guidelines for religious conversion

Two channels to go off air for violating cable law

B-school admission only on basis of entrance tests: AICTE

SC seeks review of fixed dose combination medicines

Govt to bear digital transaction for MDR charges upto Rs 2,000

Act tweaked to give relief in cheque bounce cases

Most trending stories

Exit polls predict easy win for BJP in Gujarat, HP

Gujarat polls: Second phase sees 68.70% turnout

Metro, BMTC fares likely to be reduced on Traffic-less Day

Soil testing underway for BBMP's 2nd longest flyover

Man kills lover's husband, tries to impersonate him 'Face/Off' style

Sonia Gandhi retires as Congress president

Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session...

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress...

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress...

INLD MP Dushyant Chautala arrives by a tractor to attend the winter session of Parliament...

INLD MP Dushyant Chautala arrives by a tractor to attend the winter session of Parliament...

Social activist Anna Hazare while addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press club, in...

Social activist Anna Hazare while addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press club, in...

Members of Anganwadi workers hold a protest against Uttar Pradesh Government in support of their...

Members of Anganwadi workers hold a protest against Uttar Pradesh Government in support of their...

Election observers inspecting the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) at a distribution centre...

Election observers inspecting the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) at a distribution centre...

A vegetable vendor sits between the wheels of a parked truck, in a street market in Kolkata on...

A vegetable vendor sits between the wheels of a parked truck, in a street market in Kolkata on...

Army jawans near a helicopter parked at Kolkata maidan during foggy Friday morning. Historic Victori

Army jawans near a helicopter parked at Kolkata maidan during foggy Friday morning. Historic Victori

A fisherman casting his net at Dal Lake during a cold winter morning, in Srinagar on...

A fisherman casting his net at Dal Lake during a cold winter morning, in Srinagar on...

Muslims pray on the steps of a mosque during a demonstration against the...

Muslims pray on the steps of a mosque during a demonstration against the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.