NDA to take on opposition in Parliament over its attack on Modi

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Dec 15 2017, 19:36 IST

Unfazed over the opposition parties' protests causing adjournment of the Rajya Sabha today, the NDA made it clear that it would take on them over their attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asked the ruling alliance to strongly push the government's agenda in Parliament.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar demanded that the Congress apologise for a meeting between its leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and Pakistani officials without informing the government.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till Monday following the opposition's relentless protests.

NDA sources said Modi referred to India's progress on several fronts, including its jump in the ease of doing business ratings, and reform measures such as the GST to underline his government's "able" handling of the economy.

A leader, who attended the meeting, said the prime minister spoke about the government's legislative agenda for the Winter Session and asked them to work together for pushing it through Parliament.

Modi also asked them to ensure the presence of ruling alliance members in both the Houses.