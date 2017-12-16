Principal makes girl do 500 sit-ups, arrested

Press Trust of India, Mumbai, Dec 15 2017, 23:46 IST

Police in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra arrested a 45-year-old school principal for reportedly asking a student to do 500 sit-ups for not completing project work.

The student, a girl student of Class 8, took ill during the inhuman punishment and had to be admitted to hospital.

"We arrested Ashwini Devan, the principal, on Thursday under IPC sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 337 (act endangering life or personal safety of another person) and 506 (criminal intimidation)," said a Chandgad tehsil police officer. Devan was later released on bail.

On November 24, Devan asked eight students of Class 8 at the privately-run Shri Bhavashwari Sandesh Vidyalay in Kanoor Budrook village of Chandgad tehsil to do 500 sit-ups for not doing project work. One of the girls, who is 13 years, took ill while doing sit-ups and was hospitalised.

On December 10, a police complaint was lodged against the principal. Following the incident, the principal was sent on compulsory leave by the school management.