Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » Principal makes girl do 500 sit-ups, arrested

Principal makes girl do 500 sit-ups, arrested

Press Trust of India, Mumbai, Dec 15 2017, 23:46 IST
DH file photo for representation.

DH file photo for representation.

Police in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra arrested a 45-year-old school principal for reportedly asking a student to do 500 sit-ups for not completing project work.

The student, a girl student of Class 8, took ill during the inhuman punishment and had to be admitted to hospital.

"We arrested Ashwini Devan, the principal, on Thursday under IPC sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 337 (act endangering life or personal safety of another person) and 506 (criminal intimidation)," said a Chandgad tehsil police officer. Devan was later released on bail.

On November 24, Devan asked eight students of Class 8 at the privately-run Shri Bhavashwari Sandesh Vidyalay in Kanoor Budrook village of Chandgad tehsil to do 500 sit-ups for not doing project work. One of the girls, who is 13 years, took ill while doing sit-ups and was hospitalised.

On December 10, a police complaint was lodged against the principal. Following the incident, the principal was sent on compulsory leave by the school management.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

More from this section

Rajasthan High Court sets guidelines for religious conversion

Two channels to go off air for violating cable law

B-school admission only on basis of entrance tests: AICTE

SC seeks review of fixed dose combination medicines

Govt to bear digital transaction for MDR charges upto Rs 2,000

Act tweaked to give relief in cheque bounce cases

Most trending stories

Exit polls predict easy win for BJP in Gujarat, HP

Gujarat polls: Second phase sees 68.70% turnout

Metro, BMTC fares likely to be reduced on Traffic-less Day

Soil testing underway for BBMP's 2nd longest flyover

Man kills lover's husband, tries to impersonate him 'Face/Off' style

Sonia Gandhi retires as Congress president

Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session...

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress...

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress...

INLD MP Dushyant Chautala arrives by a tractor to attend the winter session of Parliament...

INLD MP Dushyant Chautala arrives by a tractor to attend the winter session of Parliament...

Social activist Anna Hazare while addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press club, in...

Social activist Anna Hazare while addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press club, in...

Members of Anganwadi workers hold a protest against Uttar Pradesh Government in support of their...

Members of Anganwadi workers hold a protest against Uttar Pradesh Government in support of their...

Election observers inspecting the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) at a distribution centre...

Election observers inspecting the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) at a distribution centre...

A vegetable vendor sits between the wheels of a parked truck, in a street market in Kolkata on...

A vegetable vendor sits between the wheels of a parked truck, in a street market in Kolkata on...

Army jawans near a helicopter parked at Kolkata maidan during foggy Friday morning. Historic Victori

Army jawans near a helicopter parked at Kolkata maidan during foggy Friday morning. Historic Victori

A fisherman casting his net at Dal Lake during a cold winter morning, in Srinagar on...

A fisherman casting his net at Dal Lake during a cold winter morning, in Srinagar on...

Muslims pray on the steps of a mosque during a demonstration against the...

Muslims pray on the steps of a mosque during a demonstration against the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.