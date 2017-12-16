B-school admission only on basis of entrance tests: AICTE

Press Esc to close
Prakash Kumar, DH News Service, New Delhi, Dec 15 2017, 23:39 IST
The higher education regulator said that institutes offering postgraduate management programmes can also admit students on the basis of their ranks in entrance tests conducted at state level. File photo for representation.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has made it mandatory for B-schools to admit only those students who qualify in any of the six entrance examinations, including the Common Admission Test (CAT), conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Common Managment Admission Test (CMAT), AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA), Management Aptitude Test (MAT), and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) are the other six entrance examinations the council has endorsed for admission to management institutes.

The candidates "shall be" short-listed for admission on the basis of the overall ranking of the entrance tests, the council said, notifying the AICTE (Norms and Standards for the conduct of Post Graduate Diploma in Management) Regulations, 2017 on Friday evening.

The candidates will be short-listed on the basis of the overall rank computed, taking into account the following components and their weights: score in the common admission test (CAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA, MAT, GMAT) - "35% to 60% weightage to be given to students' performance in entrance examination, 5% to
25% to academic performance in Class X, Class XII, undergraduate level and postgraduate level," the regulations stipulate.

Weightage for group discussion/interview will range from 20% to 54% . Weightage for participation in sports, extra-curricular activities, academic diversity and gender diversity will remain in the range of 5% to 20%.

"Management education in India has expanded exponentially in the recent past. In order to properly regulate and enhance the quality of management education imparted in institutions which are offering postgraduate diploma programmes in management (PGDM), it has been felt that norms and standards regarding academic calendar, admission, AICTE model curriculum and fee refund be spelt out precisely through regulation," the council said in the gazette notification.

The new regulation also makes its mandatory for B-schools to publish the details of their fee structure on their websites besides their admission brochure.

B-school admission only on basis of entrance tests: AICTE

