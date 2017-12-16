Cabinet clears bill to replace MCI

DH News Service, New Delhi, Dec 16 2017, 10:13 IST

Union Cabinet on Friday approved the National Medical Commission bill to replace the scam-tarnished Medical Council of India that regulates 479 institutions in the country.

The government did not disclose aspects of the Bill likely to be tabled in the Parliament session, but the draft is prepared on recommendations of an expert panel formed by the NITI Aayog to revamp the medical education sector.

Sources said the Bill envisages creation of a 20-member National Medical Commission to manage four autonomous boards to regulate undergraduate and post-graduate medical education, evaluating colleges, supervising medical ethics and registering doctors.

Besides chairman and member secretary, the NMC will have four presidents who would head the autonomous boards and officials from Union Health Ministry, HRD Ministry, Department of Pharmaceuticals and Director General of Health Services as ex-officio members.

There will also be five additional members with expertise in management, economics, law, consumer rights, medical research, science and technology and patient rights.

A further five members from the states nominated by the Medical Advisory Council will also be part of the NMC.

