Rahul Gandhi takes charge as Congress president

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Dec 16 2017, 12:21 IST
CEA chairman Mullappally Ramachandran hands over the certificate of party president to Rahul Gandhi during a grand event held at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in presence of his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

CEA chairman Mullappally Ramachandran hands over the certificate of party president to Rahul Gandhi during a grand event held at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in presence of his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi, and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi today took charge as the president of Congress in the presence of the 132-year-old party's top brass and his family members.

The Congress' central election authority (CEA) handed him over the certificate of his elevation to the top post during a grand event held at the lawns of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters here.

47-year-old Rahul Gandhi was handed over the certificate in the presence of his mother and predecessor Sonia Gandhi, sister Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior party leaders.

While handing over the certificate, CEA chairman Mullappally Ramachandran termed the moment as "historic".

There was chaos outside the AICC headquarters where the Congress workers gathered in large numbers for the event, making it difficult even for the senior party leaders to enter the venue.

Meanwhile, parts of Lutyens' Delhi were dotted with posters hailing Rahul Gandhi's ascension with some of them describing the development as the beginning of a New India.

Rahul Gandhi succeeds Sonia Gandhi, who led the party for the last 19 years.

Rahul Gandhi entered electoral politics in 2004. He was appointed as the party general secretary in 2007 and was elevated as its vice president in January 2013.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session...

Outgoing Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress...

INLD MP Dushyant Chautala arrives by a tractor to attend the winter session of Parliament...

Social activist Anna Hazare while addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press club, in...

Members of Anganwadi workers hold a protest against Uttar Pradesh Government in support of their...

Election observers inspecting the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) at a distribution centre...

A vegetable vendor sits between the wheels of a parked truck, in a street market in Kolkata on...

Army jawans near a helicopter parked at Kolkata maidan during foggy Friday morning. Historic Victori

A fisherman casting his net at Dal Lake during a cold winter morning, in Srinagar on...

Muslims pray on the steps of a mosque during a demonstration against the...

