Govt fixed responsibility on big defaulters: Goyal

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Dec 16 2017, 17:34 IST
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, PTI file photo

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, PTI file photo

Blaming the previous UPA government for the current banking sector stress, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said this government has fixed responsibility on big defaulters and banks are being strengthened through various measures.

Before BJP came to power, banks were pressurised to give loans aggressively between 2008-2014 despite irregular repayments by big borrowers, he said.

Loans were reclassified under corporate debt restructuring and structural debt restructuring for the purpose of ever-greening of those loans that were actually fallen into NPA category, Goyal told reporters.

"Through this, the losses of banks and their precarious position was kept under the carpet," he said.

The government has taken various steps to help bank clean up their balance sheets and RBI instituted asset quality review is one of them, he added.

Goyal said gross advances by public sector banks jumped nearly seven-times in nine years from Rs 8.08 lakh crore in March 2005 to Rs 52.15 lakh crore by March 2014, however, the GDP didn't grow at a similar pace, meaning there was reckless and indiscriminate lending due to political pressures.

Stressed assets or bad loans of public sector banks (PSBs) was Rs 7.33 lakh crore as on June 2017, compared to Rs 2.75 lakh crore as on March 2015.

Goyal said the BJP government is carrying "this legacy" created by the Congress-led UPA regime before coming to power in mid-2014.

The minister said the government has every intention to solve this banking sector crisis.

RBI's asset quality review (AQR) mechanism, initiation of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and referring insolvent cases under the National Company Law Tribunal to recover bank sector dues are the steps that the government has already taken, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering during 'Rally for Change' at Jawaharlal Nehru...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering during 'Rally for Change' at Jawaharlal Nehru...

Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, kisses the...

Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, kisses the...

A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main...

A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral...

Army and Air Force jawans pay homage to the martyrs of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, on the...

Army and Air Force jawans pay homage to the martyrs of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, on the...

Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Karad, Maharashtra...

Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Karad, Maharashtra...

Polling staff check EVM one day ahead of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation elections, in...

Polling staff check EVM one day ahead of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation elections, in...

Umarte Sau Crore Abhiyan Bihar members with eunuchs at a candle light march during a protest...

Umarte Sau Crore Abhiyan Bihar members with eunuchs at a candle light march during a protest...

Indian Air Force's 'Akash Ganga' sky diving team members perform during an air show on the...

Indian Air Force's 'Akash Ganga' sky diving team members perform during an air show on the...

The new Stoos Bahn, which claims to be the steepest funicular railway in the world, stands on its...

The new Stoos Bahn, which claims to be the steepest funicular railway in the world, stands on its...

