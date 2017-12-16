Woman alleges rape by two men

Press Trust of India, Noida, Dec 16 2017, 19:32 IST

A woman has said that she was raped by two men in Sector 63 in Noida, police said on Saturday.

The woman, a resident of Mamura area, said that the two men, named Aakash and Anil, forcibly took her to an office property in Sector 63 on a motorbike on Friday night and they raped her there.

Aakash has been arrested and police officials were looking out for Anil, who has been absconding since the incident, the police said.

A medical examination of the woman was being conducted.

In another incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a man, identified as Sandeep, in Sector 49.

The girl's father has lodged an FIR with the police, alleging Sandeep molested his daughter when she was alone at home on Friday night.