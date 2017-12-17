Press Esc to close
Political slugfest to intensify as BJP, Cong yatras gain pace

DH News Service, Bengaluru. Dec 16 2017, 23:27 IST
DH file photo for representation.

A pitched yatra political slugfest is in store between the Congress and the BJP for the next one month.


The BJP has constituted teams to monitor the two Congress yatras - one already underway led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and another to be led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara from December 21. BJP's Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivarthana Yatra led by its state president B S Yeddyurappa has already covered nearly one third of the state in a bid to woo the electorate ahead of next year's Assembly polls.


The motive behind the BJP keeping a close watch on the Congress yatras is to politically hit back at statements made against the party and its leaders and also counter claims of achievements of the state government. It is learnt that BJP workers have also been told to attend the Congress' conventions to get a sense of the mood and pulse of the people. They are to report to the BJP headquarters with their feedback, party sources said.


The BJP leaders are of the opinion Siddaramaiah's month-long yatra to highlight the achievements of his government, during the last four-and-a-half years, is in response to the "good" reaction of the people to the BJP's Parivarthana yatra. They also feel that the state government has been monitoring the BJP yatra through its intelligence machinary.


The yatra war has already resulted in sparks flying between the two national parties. Yeddyurappa calling Siddaramaiah "bachcha"(kid) in Bengaluru evoked an immediate response at the inauguration of the chief minister's tour launch at Basavakalyan in Bidar. The Uttara Kannada violence led to leaders making charges and counter-charges at both yatras of the Congress and the BJP.


Siddaramaiah's month long tour will end on January 13, while the BJP has planned a mammoth convention in Bengaluru on January 28, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the conclusion of Parivarthana yatra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering during 'Rally for Change' at Jawaharlal Nehru...

Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, kisses the...

A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral...

Army and Air Force jawans pay homage to the martyrs of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, on the...

Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Karad, Maharashtra...

Polling staff check EVM one day ahead of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation elections, in...

Umarte Sau Crore Abhiyan Bihar members with eunuchs at a candle light march during a protest...

Indian Air Force's 'Akash Ganga' sky diving team members perform during an air show on the...

The new Stoos Bahn, which claims to be the steepest funicular railway in the world, stands on its...

