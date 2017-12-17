Press Esc to close
You are here: Home » National » Mamata demands withdrawal of FRDI Bill

Mamata demands withdrawal of FRDI Bill

DH News Service, Kolkata, Dec 16 2017, 23:53 IST
Mamata Banerjee. PTI

Mamata Banerjee. PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley urging the Centre to withdraw the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill.

"The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has already made its stand clear on the FRDI Bill. We will oppose it tooth and nail, both inside Parliament and outside. Mamata Banerjee has written a letter to the Union Finance Minister to reconsider the introduction of this Bill in the Winter Session of the Parliament and has also demanded that the Bill be withdrawn," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee told DH.

The Left Front and the Left-dominated bank unions and organisations have already started campaigning hard against the FRDI Bill, which proposes to create a framework for overseeing financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial services companies and stock exchanges in case of insolvency.

The bone of contention lies in the empowerment of the resolution corporation, as proposed in the bill, to cancel the liability of a falling bank or convert the nature of the liability by writing it down, which many have interpreted as a bail-in clause.

"We will hit the streets against the bill. It only fuels rising public insecurity across the country on banking and other financial institutions. We will go to the blocks and panchayats, and after explaining the nuances and pitfalls of the bill, we will build a public consensus against the FRDI Bill," Chatterjee said.

He added that party MPs will raise the issue during the Winter Session and vehemently oppose it.

The party has also constituted a core committee of MPs with TMC Lok Sabha MPs Sudip Bandopadhyay, Dinesh Trivedi, Saugata Roy and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien as members to decide on the TMC's tactical line in Parliament with consultation with party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

More from this section

5 yrs after Nirbhaya, Ravidas Camp lives under shadow of fear

Another youth in Kashmir shuns militancy, returns home

Prasad says he 'denied permission' to Facebook's Free Basics

Mamata demands withdrawal of FRDI Bill

Rlys to offer discounts like hotels, airlines; flexi-fares will be revamped, says minister

Darjeeling toy train resumes service

Most trending stories

Exit polls predict easy win for BJP in Gujarat, HP

Soil testing underway for BBMP's 2nd longest flyover

Gujarat polls: Second phase sees 68.70% turnout

Metro, BMTC fares likely to be reduced on Traffic-less Day

Man kills lover's husband, tries to impersonate him 'Face/Off' style

DH 2017: Bengaluru! you're at POINT BLANK: The fall and the rise of the city

Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering during 'Rally for Change' at Jawaharlal Nehru...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets a gathering during 'Rally for Change' at Jawaharlal Nehru...

Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, kisses the...

Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, kisses the...

A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main...

A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral...

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral...

Army and Air Force jawans pay homage to the martyrs of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, on the...

Army and Air Force jawans pay homage to the martyrs of Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, on the...

Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Karad, Maharashtra...

Women take part in a bike rally to commemorate the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Karad, Maharashtra...

Polling staff check EVM one day ahead of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation elections, in...

Polling staff check EVM one day ahead of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation elections, in...

Umarte Sau Crore Abhiyan Bihar members with eunuchs at a candle light march during a protest...

Umarte Sau Crore Abhiyan Bihar members with eunuchs at a candle light march during a protest...

Indian Air Force's 'Akash Ganga' sky diving team members perform during an air show on the...

Indian Air Force's 'Akash Ganga' sky diving team members perform during an air show on the...

The new Stoos Bahn, which claims to be the steepest funicular railway in the world, stands on its...

The new Stoos Bahn, which claims to be the steepest funicular railway in the world, stands on its...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.