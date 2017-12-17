Another youth in Kashmir shuns militancy, returns home

Press Trust of India, Srinagar, Dec 16 2017, 23:56 IST

A youth, who had reportedly joined militant ranks, on Saturday shunned the path of violence and returned home in south Kashmir, police said.

In the Jammu and Kashmir Police's ongoing effort to bring the misguided youth back to the mainstream, one more youth who had recently joined a terror outfit in south Kashmir has shunned the path of violence and returned home, a police spokesman said.

He refused to share details of the youth, saying the security and safety of the individual concerned was paramount.

"The identity of the individual stands protected... for security reasons," he said.

"We welcome such steps. We appreciate the endeavour of the family in reaching out to the individual and able to get him back to join the mainstream. All possible measures shall be ensured for the safety and security of the individual. We wish him all the best for his future," he said.

This is the third such recent instance when a youth has shunned militancy and returned to the mainstream.

Last month, footballer-turned-militant Majid Khan laid down arms and returned home following an appeal by his mother.

A few days later, another youth, also from south Kashmir, returned home following appeals by his family.