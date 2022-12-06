Gujarat Election: Danta Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Danta constituency (AC no.10) in Banaskantha district went to polls on December 5, 2025. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Danta is a legislative assembly constituency in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Danta constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi won Danta Assembly constituency seat after securing 86129 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Kodarvi Maljibhai Narayanbhai by a margin of 24652 votes.

In 2017, Danta constituency had 219029 voters, including 113013 males and 106016 females.

The Danta assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 52.406% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

