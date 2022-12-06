Gujarat Election: Idar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Idar constituency (AC no.28) in Sabarkantha district went to polls on December 5, 2043. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Idar is a legislative assembly constituency in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 99 seats won by the BJP in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Idar constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.

In Gujarat election 2017, BJP candidate Kanodiya Hitu won Idar Assembly constituency seat after securing 98815 votes. The BJP candidate defeated INC candidate Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela by a margin of 14813 votes.

In 2017, Idar constituency had 259926 voters, including 133629 males and 126296 females. The constituency also had one third gender voter.

The Idar assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 49.481% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.