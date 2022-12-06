 Gujarat Election: Palanpur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, Palanpur constituency (AC no.12) in Banaskantha district went to polls on December 5, 2027. Gujarat, with a total of 4.91 crore electors, recorded a voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the 2022 elections.

The term of the 182-member Legislative Assembly of Gujarat is scheduled to end on February 18, 2023.

Palanpur is a legislative assembly constituency in Banaskantha district of Gujarat. It is one of the 77 seats won by the Congress in 2017 Assembly election.

Use the map below to check winner and the winning party of Palanpur constituency in the Gujarat election 2022. You can also check the winning margin and details of runner-up party and candidate.



In Gujarat election 2017, INC candidate Patel Maheshkumar Amrutlal won Palanpur Assembly constituency seat after securing 91512 votes. The INC candidate defeated BJP candidate Prajapati Laljibhai Kanjibhai by a margin of 17593 votes.

In 2017, Palanpur constituency had 251440 voters, including 130721 males and 120719 females.

The Palanpur assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 51.408% in 2017, according to Election Commission of India.

