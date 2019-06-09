24 graduates in pilots course

Fixed Wing Training Faculty (FWTF) conducted the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, to mark the completion of 202nd Pilots Course (PC) and 55th An-32 Navigation Conversion Course (ANCC).

Twenty-four officers graduated as fully operational aircrew during the valedictory function. Among the pilots, Flying Officer Luv Bharadwaj was adjudged first in Overall Order of Merit and first in flying. Flying Officer Siddhant Mishra was adjudged first in Ground Subjects. Flying Officer Rashmi Kumari won all the three trophies among Navigators. The graduating officers will soon shoulder crucial responsibilities of flying at operational squadrons across India, a press release said.