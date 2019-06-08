25-member Jaganmohan Reddy cabinet sworn in

Andhra Pradesh governor ESL Narasimhan on Saturday administered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 legislators of the Assembly and the Council as ministers of the state a simple function at the state secretariat in Velagapudi here. At 11.49 am the Governor started induction of new ministers. Pamula Pushpa Srivani, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Alla Nani, K Narayana Swamy and Amjad Bhasha Shaik Bepary are the five deputies of YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Mekatoti Sucharitha will be the first home minister of residual AP.

Earlier YS Jaganmohan Reddy took charge as chief minister at his chambers in the first block amidst Vedic chants exactly at 8.39 am. He was sworn as Chief Minister of the state on 30 May at Vijayawada. Marking the beginning of his chief ministership he signed three files regarding the enhanced payments for Asha workers, Express Highway and Journalists health scheme. He then addressed the secretariat staff who came to wish him. He declared that the poll time promise of 27% interim relief to government employees. However, he said that it needs the cabinet nod.

The governor also administered the oath to S. Venkata China Appala Naidu as Protem speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly which will be convened on 12 June. He will continue till a new speaker is elected.

The portfolios and the list of the ministers are as follows: Dharmana Krishna Das (Roads and Buildings), Botsa Satyanarayana (Municipal), Pamula Pushpa Srivani (Tribal Welfare), Muthamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi Srinivas (Tourism), Kurasala Kannabbu ( Agriculture), Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose (MLC-Revenue), Pinipe Viswarup (Social Welfare), Ch Sriranganatha Raju ( Housing), Taneti vanitha (Women Welfare), Alla Nani (Health) , Perni Nani (Transportation) Kodali Nani (Civil Supplies), Vellampalli Srinivas (Endowments), Mopidevi Venkata Ramana (MLC-Fishery-Animal Husbandry), Mekatoti Sucharitha (Home) Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Power), Adimulapu Suresh (Education), Mekapati Goutam Reddy (Information Technology), Anil Kumar Yadav (Irrigation), Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayati raj), K Narayana Swamy (Excise), Amjad Basha (Minority welfare), B Rajendra Nath Reddy (Finance Legislative affairs), Gummanuru Jayaram (Labour) and M. Sankara Narayana (BC Welfare).