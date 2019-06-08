30 labourers electrocuted on aluminium ladders in 4yrs

The aluminium ladder has turned out to be a bane for farmers in Kodagu district.

As many as 30 labourers were electrocuted in the last four years when the aluminium ladder on which they were trimming tree branches came in contact with a live wire in plantations.

Now, the district administration has appealed to the farmers not to use aluminium ladders. An awareness drive is also being undertaken on the same.

The farmers use the ladder for plucking black pepper and trimming branches of trees in the plantations. Unknowingly, they come in contact with live wires that pass through the plantations.

Recently, three labourers were electrocuted while using an aluminium ladder at Arvathoklu in Virajpet taluk.

Another three labourers had lost their lives while trimming branches at Doddapulikotu in Ballamavati Gram Panchayat jurisdiction in Madikeri taluk.

As an aluminium ladder is quite light, a majority of the labourers prefer to use it. Compared to bamboo and wooden ladders, it is aluminium ladders which last long, said farmers.

Now, the district administration has issued an advisory for the farmers not to use ladders that are not safe.

A labourer said, “A ladder made of bamboo is safe and there is no worry on electrocution. Unfortunately, the availability of bamboo has reduced in the recent past.”

A majority of the electricity lines pass through the coffee and pepper plantations in the district.

With the rise in electrocution of labourers, the CESC to has decided to create awareness in gram sabha and gram panchayat level on the miseries caused by aluminium ladders.

The district administration in its appeal has said the issue of electricity lines found dangling in plantations should be brought to the notice of the CESC officials.