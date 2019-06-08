382 cadets commissioned into Army

As many as 382 cadets were on Saturday commissioned into the Army after a passing-out parade at the Indian Military Academy here.

GOC-in-C (South-Western Command) Lt Gen Cherish Matheson took the salute.

Seventy-seven candidates from nine other nations, including Afghanistan, Mauritius, Maldives and Fiji, too passed out from the academy after completing their training.

Lt Gen Matheson asked the officers to maintain discipline, stressing that no war can be won without it.

He recalled his time at the academy when 39 years ago he also stood at the drill square like these cadets.

Three Army helicopters showered petals on the cadets before they entered the Chetwode building and crossed the “Antim Pag” (final step) there.

Cadet Akshat Raj was awarded the Sword of Honour for the best overall performance.