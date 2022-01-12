Q3 Earnings Live: Wipro, Infosys, TCS are set to announce quarterly earnings today

The top bellwether of the IT industry - Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Infosys will be releasing their October-December quarter earnings for the financial year 2021-2022 today. TCS and Infosys are expected to report a PAT growth of 17%, and 13% on a YoY basis for the quarter ended December. Wipro might see a flat YoY and possibly margin dip as well. Stay tuned for more updates.