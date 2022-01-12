Q3 Earnings Live: Wipro, Infosys, TCS are set to announce quarterly earnings today

The top bellwether of the IT industry - Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Infosys will be releasing their October-December quarter earnings for the financial year 2021-2022 today. TCS and Infosys are expected to report a PAT growth of 17%, and 13% on a YoY basis for the quarter ended December. Wipro might see a flat YoY and possibly margin dip as well. Stay tuned for more updates.
Software exporters expected to see strong revenue growth in Q3: Report
Software exporters are set for a weak earnings season with some of them finding their EPS growth falling to the tune of 15 per cent, despite strong revenue growth of 2.6 to 6 per cent in the seasonally weak quarter ending December, according to a report.
The December 2021 quarter earnings season will begin later this week or early next week with industry leaders TCS and Infosys announcing their numbers.
TCS Board to consider buyback proposal on Jan 12
India's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said its Board will consider a buyback proposal on January 12.
"...the Board of Directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on January 12, 2022," a regulatory filing said.
IT firms likely to post strong Q3 results
Against this backdrop, large IT services firms will be comfortably placed to achieve double-digit revenue growth this fiscal. Analysts also said that as the demand environment is broad-based, mid-tier firms will also continue their stellar run with some posting revenue growth rate in high teens.
Macro data, quarterly earnings to guide equity market this week: Analysts
A host of macreconomic data announcements lined up during the week along with quarterly earnings from IT majors, including Infosys and TCS, are likely to dictate trends in the equity market, which kicked off the year 2022 on a strong footing, said analysts.
Meanwhile, market participants would keep a close watch on various developments and news around the rising Covid cases both at the global and domestic front, they added.
“As seen in Accenture results, demand is definitely there. This demand uptick is also observed in all verticals, service lines, and geographies. So, it is a broad-based demand environment. That way, the Q3 results of IT firms should be good. Also, attrition should come down. Margin should get a breather from rupee fall. Except for the furlough issue, there are no major concerns,” said Pareekh Jain, an IT outsourcing advisor & Founder of Pareekh Consulting.
Indian IT services companies are likely to start the new year on a strong footing. Despite being a traditionally weak quarter due to furlough, domestic IT firms are expected to post strong third-quarter results.