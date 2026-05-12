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A THEOLOGY WITHOUT BORDERS

India, Israel and the Gulf are converging not by diplomatic design but by the weight of a shared experience. The Fujairah drone strike makes the case impossible to defer.
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Published 12 May 2026, 06:55 IST

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