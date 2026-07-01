After PM's Mann Ki Baat, Meghalaya's Community-Led Conservation Model Behind the Living Root Bridges Comes into Focus

Meghalaya's Living Root Bridges Showcase How Communities and Governments Can Conserve Together Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent mention of Meghalaya's iconic Living Root Bridges in Mann Ki Baat has brought national recognition to one of India's most remarkable living heritage landscapes, where communities lead conservation efforts and the government works alongside them as an equal partner.