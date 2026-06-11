As Streaming Evolves, Regulators Face a New Content Frontier

<p>The Supreme Court’s April 2025 notices to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Ullu, and ALTBalaji over obscene and sexually explicit content were widely seen as a turning point for digital content regulation in India. Save Culture Save Bharat foundation, the NGO whose petition was followed by government action against 25 OTT platforms found to be hosting vulgar and sexually explicit material.</p><p>The principle behind these interventions was straightforward: digital entertainment platforms would no longer operate without accountability.</p><p>Yet even as regulators tightened scrutiny of established OTT services, a rapidly growing segment of India’s streaming economy appears to be operating under far less public scrutiny — the short-form entertainment sector.</p><p>The rise of short video platforms is not merely another content trend. It represents a new model of digital entertainment built around vertical videos, short episodic storytelling. As these platforms expand their reach, they are increasingly shaping how audiences consume entertainment online.</p><p>What makes this development particularly significant is not simply the content itself, but how it is delivered.</p><p>Unlike traditional OTT services, which generally require users to download dedicated applications and, in several cases, pass through age-classification systems, parental controls, and access restrictions before viewing mature content, microdrama platforms often reach audiences through a very different route. Their promotional material is pushed directly into social media feeds through paid advertising, bypassing many of the safeguards associated with conventional streaming platforms and reaching minors and general audiences without meaningful friction.</p><p>A casual browse through Instagram or Facebook today surfaces paid advertisements from platforms such as Story TV and Quick TV, promoting content built around sexual innuendo, suggestive narratives, and provocative themes calibrated for algorithmic reach.</p><p>Story TV, operated by Eloelo, is promoting Mafia of Wasseypur, packaging violence, power hierarchies, and sexually suggestive storytelling into short episodic content designed for rapid consumption.</p><p>Similarly Quick TV, which operates under the parent company Mohalla Tech, is currently running promotions for a series titled Main Brahmachari Tu Kanyakumari. The promotional clip features characters in intimate positioning accompanied by the dialogue, “Jo karna hai kariyein naa”, carrying explicit sexual undertones within the context presented. The advertisement concludes with an invitation for viewers to begin a free trial.</p><p>Importantly, these are not instances of user-generated content slipping through moderation systems. They are paid advertisements that have been formally approved and actively distributed across major social media ecosystems, reaching mass audiences that include minors and users who may have had no prior intention of seeking such content.</p><p>The Supreme Court’s concerns in the OTT cases extended beyond obscenity as an isolated issue. The court flagged the normalisation of explicit themes through sustained digital exposure, a pattern critics argue is amplified, by content that romanticises coercion or frames predatory behaviour as entertainment.</p><p>The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 classify OTT services as online curated content providers, requiring them to implement age classifications, content descriptors, parental controls, and access restrictions for mature content. Similarly, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act apply regardless of whether content is delivered through full-length episodes or short-form videos. Legal experts have consistently maintained that the mode of delivery cannot serve as a shield from regulatory obligations.</p><p>The question, therefore, is not whether regulatory standards exist. It is whether those standards are being applied consistently across formats.</p><p>Having already moved against 25 OTT platforms, regulators and courts may soon confront a more difficult question: should the principles applied to established streaming services be extended uniformly to the short-form entertainment ecosystem, or will microdrama platforms continue to occupy a regulatory grey zone while distributing comparable and in some cases more easily accessible content to significantly larger audiences?</p><p>India’s digital content debate has outgrown its original frame. Increasingly, the centre of gravity is shifting toward the world of short-form streaming, where questions of platform accountability, content moderation, and audience protection remain unresolved even as the sector continues its rapid growth.</p>