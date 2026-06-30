Celebrating National Doctors' Day: 5 Doctors Making a Remarkable Impact on Healthcare and Society

<p><strong>1. Dr. Eadhu Krishna K, Managing Director & Chief Consultant, SKCCR Care , Ernakulam, Kerala.</strong></p><p>Dr. Eadhu Krishna K is a healthcare entrepreneur and the Managing Director & Chief Consultant of SKCCR Care – Ernakulam, Kerala. Building on the institution’s 46-year legacy, he began training under his father at 18 and has since accumulated over 14 years of clinical research and experience in integrative cancer care. He has treated thousands of patients through evidence-based homoeopathic protocols and was honored with the Leading Innovator in Homoeopathic Cancer Care award by the Health Minister of Kerala. At 25, he founded Dr.BOZ Pharma, a company developing plant-based nutraceuticals and homoeopathic formulations for chronic lifestyle diseases, combining clinical expertise with pharmaceutical innovation.</p> <p><strong>2. Dr. Vishal Agarwal, Orthopaedic Surgeon Specialising in Trauma Care</strong></p><p>Dr. Vishal Agarwal is a renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon and healthcare leader with over 25 years of experience in orthopaedics and trauma care. After earning his MBBS from G.S.V.M. Medical College, Kanpur, and advanced qualifications in Orthopaedics, he trained at premier institutions including Kailash Hospital, VIMHANS, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, and P.D. Hinduja Hospital. As Managing Director and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at B.L.M. Hospitals, Farrukhabad, he has played a pivotal role in bringing advanced orthopaedic and trauma care to underserved regions. A member of several prestigious national and international orthopaedic associations, Dr. Agarwal is equally committed to community welfare through the Prem Asha Foundation, supporting healthcare awareness, education, and social development initiatives. His work reflects a rare blend of clinical excellence, leadership, and compassionate service.</p> <p><strong>3. Dr. Aishwarya, Ayurveda Doctor Specialising in Postnatal Wellness</strong></p><p>For Dr. Aishwarya, Ayurveda is as much about listening as it is about healing. Specialising in postnatal care, she works closely with new mothers, helping them regain strength, confidence, and balance through personalised Ayurvedic treatment. Currently with Mahar Ayurveda Hospital, she believes the weeks after childbirth deserve as much care and attention as pregnancy itself. Her approach blends traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with practical, patient-focused care, making recovery a more comfortable and reassuring journey for mothers. On Doctors' Day, her work stands as a reminder that good healthcare begins with compassion, patience, and a genuine commitment to every patient's well-being.</p> <p><strong>4. Devangi Dalal, Founder, Hearing Hearts | Audiologist & Speech-Language Pathologist</strong></p><p>Hearing loss is often described as an invisible disability. While medical technology has advanced significantly, long-term rehabilitation remains essential in helping individuals, particularly children, develop communication skills and participate fully in society.</p><p>For over three decades, audiologist and speech-language pathologist Devangi Dalal has worked in this field, providing hearing healthcare and rehabilitation to more than 10,000+ individuals with hearing impairment. Through the Josh Foundation, she has also supported over 2,500+ underprivileged children with digital hearing aid, therapy, education, family counselling and rehabilitation.</p><p>The National Awardee for empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and also Humanitarian Awardee from American Academy of Audiology (AAA) Devangi Dalal, believes the goal of rehabilitation extends beyond helping a child hear or speak. Her efforts have focused on enabling children to become independent, pursue education and careers, support their families, and contribute meaningfully to society as productive national assets. Alongside clinical care, she has advocated for early intervention, parent education, teacher training and greater awareness around hearing healthcare.</p><p>Apart from being founder of Hearing Hearts and co-founder of Josh Foundation, Dalal is also an author of 8 books and also a columnist who writes on resilience and emotional well-being. </p><p>This Doctors' Day, Dalal's journey highlights the often-overlooked contribution of allied healthcare professionals in helping individuals not just hear and speak, but lead independent and fulfilling lives.</p> <p><strong>5. Dr. Rita Bakshi, Chairperson, RISAA IVF & Senior Infertility Specialist & Gynaecologist</strong></p><p>Dr. Rita Bakshi is a renowned Gynecologist, Infertility Specialist, and reproductive medicine expert with over 35 years of experience in women's healthcare and fertility treatment. She completed her MBBS from Lady Hardinge Medical College, DGO from St. Stephen's Hospital, and MD in Obstetrics & Gynaecology from Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi. She further enhanced her expertise through a Diploma in ART from KKIVF Hospital, Singapore, a Diploma in Endoscopy from Kiel, Germany, and a WHO Fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology from AIIMS, Delhi. As the Chairperson of RISAA IVF, she has played a pivotal role in helping thousands of couples achieve parenthood through advanced fertility treatments. An Honorary Professor, Associate Editor, researcher, and medical educator, Dr. Bakshi is widely recognized for her contributions to reproductive medicine, clinical research, and the training of future fertility specialists, reflecting her commitment to excellence, innovation, and compassionate patient care</p>