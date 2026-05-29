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Estate Preservation Orders and the Limits of Judicial Reconsideration: Questions Raised by a Fresh Plea for Access to Restrained Funds

by - Akshat Khetan, Founder, AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services (AUCL)
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Published 29 May 2026, 12:55 IST

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