<p>The existing succession dispute regarding the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur and once again highlighted an important legal principle: whether a party stayed by a judicial order can thereafter seek access to the very assets which the court has directed must remain preserved pending adjunction.</p><p>In the current proceedings before the Delhi High Court, an application has been moved seeking what has been described as a “clarification” or “modification” of a previous interim order passed on April 30, 2026. This application requests permission of access of certain funds forming part of the disputed estate. This also includes the provident fund proceeds and monies lying in foreign bank accounts, referring to educational expenses and related financial commitments.</p><p>At first glance, the request may appear humanitarian in nature. Educational expenses of children invariably evoke sympathy and concern. However, the legal questions raised by the application extend far beyond the immediate purpose for which the funds are sought.</p><p>The Court’s earlier order was passed after extensive consideration of competing claims relating to the estate and the disputed testamentary documents. The central objective of that order was preservation. The Court had notably directed that key assets, inclusive of provident fund proceeds, bank accounts, and other financial holdings, to remain protected from dissipation until the rights of the parties involved are conclusively decided. Such preservation orders are neither unusual nor punitive; they are intended to ensure that the subject matter of litigation remains intact and available for eventual distribution in accordance with law.</p><p>The present application therefore raises an important issue: can an order intended to preserve assets be revisited through interlocutory proceedings that effectively seek access to those very assets?</p><p>The matter assumes significance because the relief sought appears, in substance, to involve a variation of operative directions already contained in the earlier injunction. During recent hearings, objections have reportedly been raised regarding the maintainability of such a request, with the contention that a clarification application cannot become a vehicle for reopening issues that have already been adjudicated at the interim stage.</p><p>Equally significant is the larger narrative emerging from the proceedings. The submissions have been reportedly advanced suggesting that the educational expenses may not be capable of being met unless the access to the stayed funds is permitted. Such a stance inevitably invites scrutiny.</p><p>When a court has expressly directed preservation of assets, linking compliance with existing obligations to the grant of access to restricted funds may be perceived as sitting uneasily with the rationale underlying the injunction itself.</p><p>The issue is not whether educational expenses are important; unquestionably they are. Rather, the question is whether the existence of such expenses justifies a departure from a judicial framework designed to safeguard a contested estate pending trial.</p><p>The distinction is critical. Courts routinely balance competing equities in inheritance and estate disputes. The need to preserve assets rests on one scale. And the other needs to be balanced by the need to address the genuine and immediate financial requirements. The challenging part is to ensure that temporary necessities in no way undermine the very purpose of preservation orders.</p><p>From a legal standpoint, the upcoming hearing is likely to focus not merely on the merits of the expenditure sought, but on a more fundamental procedural question: whether the application is maintainable at all. If a party can repeatedly seek access to the halted assets through multiple interlocutory applications, questions and concerns naturally arise regarding the effectiveness and certainty of interim judicial protection.</p><p>The case therefore moves beyond the particulars of one family dispute. It then engages with the broader principles governing injunctions, estate preservation, fiduciary responsibilities, and the integrity of interim judicial orders. The outcome of this case may offer some valuable insight and guidance on how courts navigate requests for financial access. Simultaneously, it also throws light on preserving disputed estates for the benefit of all potential beneficiaries.</p><p>As the matter progresses, the legal community will watch closely. The forthcoming proceedings are expected to determine not only whether access to the funds can be granted, but also whether such a request is compatible with the spirit and purpose of an injunction that was originally designed to prevent precisely such movement of assets.</p><p>Until then, the central question remains unresolved: where a court has directed preservation of an estate, should exceptions be permitted through subsequent applications, or does the integrity of the preservation order require that such restraints remain firmly in place until the underlying dispute is finally decided?</p> <p><strong>The author is a -</strong> <strong> Founder, AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services (AUCL)</strong><br></p>